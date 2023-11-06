Suntory Ad Celebrates Bar Scenes Throughout Anime History

Can you name all the anime titles in the ad?

On November 1, SUNTORY released a new commercial aimed at supporting restaurants titled, "Jinsei ni wa, Inshoku-ten ga Iru. Ningen ga Iru Basho" (In life, there are restaurants. A place where humans are). And what better way to depict the big role bars and restaurants play in our lives, than a montage of clips from classic television and movie anime titles?

Voiced by actress Yuriko Yoshitaka (live-action Tokyo Tarareba Girls ), the commercial features scenes from anime where together with the characters, we celebrated, got worried, felt happy or sad with them, as they eat and drink their feelings away.

As much as the commercial is heartwarming, it is obvious that your otaku brain is guessing all the anime titles in it. Well, can you guess all 15 anime titles in the commercial?

You will recognize some clips in one look, while you will have to dig from the pits of your anime core memory for others, and you may have not seen some yet. Whether you have given up in guessing, or want to check how many correct guesses you made, below is the list of the featured anime, in order of appearance (highlight the white text to reveal the titles):

Lupin III : Part IV (this first one is very obvious, but specifically what part?) Salaryman Kintaro Gyokō no Nikuko-chan Bunny Drop Shin ATASHIn'CHI Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ERASED Nasu: Summer in Andalusia Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju The Great Passage GATE Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Wave, Listen to Me! Restaurant to Another World Wakako-zake