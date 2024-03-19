Voice Actor Yūto Uemura Announces Marriage

Image via twitter.com ©上村裕翔

Yūto Uemura , the voice of Atsushi Nakajima from Bungo Stray Dogs , announced his marriage in a handwritten message posted on X (formerly Twitter ) on March 16.

I have an announcement.

In his message, Uemura writes (roughly translated):

To all of you who are important to me,



Thank you for your continued support. I apologize for the inconvenience, but I, Yūto Uemura , would like to announce I have gotten married. I was blessed with this marriage and decided to move forward.

Although I am still inexperienced, I will never forget my gratitude to everyone and will strive to grow even further as an actor and performer. I would appreciate it if you could warmly watch over me.

Thank you very much for your continued support.



Yūto Uemura

At the time of this writing Uemura has received over 1,100 responses, most of which are well-wishes from his fans. However, there were two standout responses from fellow voice actors Natsuki Hanae and Yūki Kaji :

Congratulations!!!

I wish you two the best!!!!

Uemura-kun, congratulations!!!

I wish you two everlasting happiness🍞✨

Uemura has also appeared in B-PROJECT Series (Kazuna Masunaga), DARLING in the FRANXX (Hiro), My Hero Academia (Tamaki Amajiki), among others. Uemura's full résumé is available through his agency.