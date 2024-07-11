Shin Megami Tensei x Madoka Magica Collaborate For Summer Event

It's your turn to become a magical girl & fight witches

While the Shin Megami Tensei RPG video games started off with more of a cult following, the franchise has gained massive popularity since about the turn of the millennium. And the popularity has continued with the 2017 mobile game Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2. The game's latest event is no ordinary event, as you will take on monsters with the aid of characters from the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime.

Image via www.youtube.com ©Magica Quartet／Aniplex・Madoka Movie Project ©SEGA/©ATLUS

The live-streamed Dx2 6.5-year anniversary event announced the summer collaboration on July 10. 30 minutes into the stream that lasted over two hours, a new promotional video featured the Madoka characters along with details on the event. The July 11-25 event features Madoka Kaname, Homura Akemi, and Walpurgis Night from Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Part 2: Eternal.

The Sega YouTube channel released the Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 and Puella Magi Madoka Magica promotional video after the livestream ended:

Following the live stream, the official Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the game would be running a follow and repost campaign in conjunction with the collaboration. According to the game's website, fans who live in Japan and follow the X/ Twitter account will have a chance to win a 3,000 yen or 30,000 yen (about US$19 and US$190 respectively) gift code for the game. Unfortunately, the follow and repost campaign will end on July 14, before the collaboration event itself ends.

#D2メガテン [D2 Megaten] × #魔法少女まどかマギカ [ Puella Magi Madoka Magica ]

While the initial announcement was made for Japan, the collaboration event will be available in the United States according to the game's English portal website.