Shin Megami Tensei x Madoka Magica Collaborate For Summer Event
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While the Shin Megami Tensei RPG video games started off with more of a cult following, the franchise has gained massive popularity since about the turn of the millennium. And the popularity has continued with the 2017 mobile game Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2. The game's latest event is no ordinary event, as you will take on monsters with the aid of characters from the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime.
The live-streamed Dx2 6.5-year anniversary event announced the summer collaboration on July 10. 30 minutes into the stream that lasted over two hours, a new promotional video featured the Madoka characters along with details on the event. The July 11-25 event features Madoka Kaname, Homura Akemi, and Walpurgis Night from Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Part 2: Eternal.
The Sega YouTube channel released the Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 and Puella Magi Madoka Magica promotional video after the livestream ended:
Following the live stream, the official Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation Dx2 X (formerly Twitter) account revealed the game would be running a follow and repost campaign in conjunction with the collaboration. According to the game's website, fans who live in Japan and follow the X/Twitter account will have a chance to win a 3,000 yen or 30,000 yen (about US$19 and US$190 respectively) gift code for the game. Unfortunately, the follow and repost campaign will end on July 14, before the collaboration event itself ends.
コラボ決定！— 【公式】Ｄ×２ 真･女神転生 リベレーション (@d2megaten) July 10, 2024
✧┈┈┈┈
#D2メガテン × #魔法少女まどかマギカ
┈┈┈┈✦
フォロー&リポストで
最大30,000円のギフトコード当たる！
7/14(日)23:59まで！
🔽詳しくはこちらhttps://t.co/iy3J0mzLqV#madoka_magica#D2メガテン_魔法少女まどかマギカ_コラボ決定
Collaboration Announcement!
✧┈┈┈┈
#D2メガテン [D2 Megaten] × #魔法少女まどかマギカ [Puella Magi Madoka Magica]
┈┈┈┈✦
Follow and repost to win
a gift code worth up to 30,000 yen!
Until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 14!
🔽For more information, click here
https://d2-megaten-l.sega.jp/news/detail/09…
While the initial announcement was made for Japan, the collaboration event will be available in the United States according to the game's English portal website.
