The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences on Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Passing, Part III

Figures from all over the Japanese entertainment industry pay their respects to the beloved

News of distinguished voice actor Atsuko Tanaka 's passing sent waves throughout the Japanese entertainment industry. Directors, illustrators, manga creators, musicians, and many others have been influenced by Tanaka, thanks to her illustrious career voicing Ghost in the Shell 's Major Motoko Kusanagi, Bayonetta: Bloody Fate 's Bayonetta, A Certain Scientific Railgun 's Harumi Kiyama, Jujutsu Kaisen 's Hanami, and more. So, many in the Japanese entertainment industry are paying their respects:

Aya Ichinose ( BL manga creator)

Another wonderful voice actor ... (´；ω；')sniff…

I pray for Atsuko Tanaka -san's soul to rest in peace.

I was shocked hearing about Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing. I thought I would still be able to hear her voice as Medea… I pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Atsuko Tanaka, who voiced Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell and Bayonetta, two of the most influential works of my life, has passed away. Her voice will forever be in my heart.



rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EKletG0jLr — Kim Hyung Tae, 김형태, キム・ヒョンテ (@jamm3rd) August 20, 2024

以前働いていた会社で、アフレコ現場で一番美人なのは田中敦子さんだ、という話を聞いたことがある

悲しい — 宍戸幸次郎/Kōjirō Shishido (@kojiroshishido) August 21, 2024

At the company where I used to work, I once heard that the most beautiful woman at the dubbing studio was Atsuko Tanaka -san.

So tragic.

Maho Hashimoto (model)

I can't find the right words.

Thank you so much, Atsuko Tanaka -san, for breathing life into so many works.

I loved her beautiful, intelligent and sexy voice.

Atsuko-san has always been a part of my favorite works, and I still vividly remember the excitement I felt when we worked together on BAYONETTA.



I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

I offer my deepest condolences.

I have been a big fan of Atsuko Tanaka -san, who plays the Major, for many years, and I am so happy and treasured she was able to play Bayonetta through my connection as a fan of hers.

When I had the opportunity to greet her at a certain event, she had the same dignified appearance I had imagined and her gentle aura matched her voice, and I thought there really was no one else could voice Bayonetta.

I'll listen to it many times. I've remembered it for a long time.

田中敦子さんが亡くなられたとうかがいました｡

当方『スマブラ』におけるベヨネッタの声でお世話になっておりました｡

ご冥福をお祈りします… — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 20, 2024

I heard Atsuko Tanaka -san has passed away.

I am indebted to her for providing the voice for Bayonetta in Super Smash Bros.

May she rest in peace…

It was a great honor to work with her again last year…



I really wanted to ask Tanaka-san…

The discussion we had about the roles was fun.

I was moved by her performance, which exceeded my expectations.



I would like to express my deepest condolences to Atsuko Tanaka -san.

Thank you very much.

It's a shame, as Atsuko Tanaka -san was still so young.

I had the opportunity to work with her when she voiced Gorgon, one of the Three Wise Gods of the Infershia Pantheon in Mahō Sentai Magiranger.

Keiko Han -san introduced us in the recording room, and I was captivated by her voice and acting, which had a strong presence even among the many voice actors playing the Infershia Pantheon.

I offer my deepest condolences.

Raita Kazama (illustrator)

田中敦子さん…まだまだそのお声をお聞きしたかった…ずっとずっと大好きです…ご冥福をお祈り致します…。 — 風間雷太 RaitaKazama (@kazamaraita) August 20, 2024

Atsuko Tanaka -san…I wanted to hear your voice many more times…I will always love you…May your soul rest in peace...

In the Senko-san anime, we asked Atsuko Tanaka to provide a dignified voice for a character who only has one line, "Taiko”. Her voice was truly wonderful.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Shinjo-kun

ÒㅅÓ。)ﾉI was shocked by the news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing. ☆When I asked her if we could make a video with her for the 2019 Mansai, she readily agreed.☆

I was looking forward to seeing her for last years Mansai, but I heard she suddenly couldn't come, so I was worried.☆

I pray for the her soul rests in peace.

I have always been a fan of yours, Atsuko Tanaka -san. Having you appear in the footage of my first and second tours as Takanori Nishikawa , both privately and publicly, is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you so much.

Tanaka has left an indelible mark on the Japanese entertainment industry and its fans. And while she has passed, she will most certainly be remembered.