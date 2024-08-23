Interest
The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences on Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Passing, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
News of distinguished voice actor Atsuko Tanaka's passing sent waves throughout the Japanese entertainment industry. Directors, illustrators, manga creators, musicians, and many others have been influenced by Tanaka, thanks to her illustrious career voicing Ghost in the Shell's Major Motoko Kusanagi, Bayonetta: Bloody Fate's Bayonetta, A Certain Scientific Railgun's Harumi Kiyama, Jujutsu Kaisen's Hanami, and more. So, many in the Japanese entertainment industry are paying their respects:
Aya Ichinose (BL manga creator)
またおひとり素敵な声優さんが…(´；ω；')ｳｯ…— 一之瀬絢＠7/19「クールな御曹司は甘い恋をご所望です・１」コミカライズ単行本発売 (@kenzakin) August 21, 2024
田中敦子さんの ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Another wonderful voice actor... (´；ω；')sniff…
I pray for Atsuko Tanaka-san's soul to rest in peace.
Hirokazu Koyama
田中敦子さんの訃報を目にして、自分でもびっくりするくらい動揺しています。まだまだメディア役でお声を聞かせていただけるものと思っていました・・・。心よりご冥福をお祈りします。— こやまひろかず (@k_hiroriro) August 20, 2024
I was shocked hearing about Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing. I thought I would still be able to hear her voice as Medea… I pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Hyung-Tae Kim
Atsuko Tanaka, who voiced Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell and Bayonetta, two of the most influential works of my life, has passed away. Her voice will forever be in my heart.— Kim Hyung Tae, 김형태, キム・ヒョンテ (@jamm3rd) August 20, 2024
rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/EKletG0jLr
Kōjirō Shishido
以前働いていた会社で、アフレコ現場で一番美人なのは田中敦子さんだ、という話を聞いたことがある— 宍戸幸次郎/Kōjirō Shishido (@kojiroshishido) August 21, 2024
悲しい
At the company where I used to work, I once heard that the most beautiful woman at the dubbing studio was Atsuko Tanaka-san.
So tragic.
Maho Hashimoto (model)
うまく言葉が出てこない。— 橋本真帆 (@mahomaho_14) August 20, 2024
田中敦子さん、たくさんの作品に命を吹き込んでくださって本当にありがとうございます。
美しくて知的で色気のある声、大好きでした。
大好きな作品にはいつも敦子さんがいてBAYONETTAでご一緒出来た時の感動は今でも鮮明に覚えています。
心から、ご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/fdJ6BItV07
I can't find the right words.
Thank you so much, Atsuko Tanaka-san, for breathing life into so many works.
I loved her beautiful, intelligent and sexy voice.
Atsuko-san has always been a part of my favorite works, and I still vividly remember the excitement I felt when we worked together on BAYONETTA.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Mari Shimazaki
心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。— 島崎麻里 (@MariShimazaki) August 20, 2024
少佐の田中敦子さんも長年大好きですが、その一ファンとして拝聴していた形から所縁あってベヨネッタを演じていただけたことが何よりも嬉しく、宝物です。
とある会の際にご挨拶させていただいた時も… https://t.co/ST6FPodMFd
I offer my deepest condolences.
I have been a big fan of Atsuko Tanaka-san, who plays the Major, for many years, and I am so happy and treasured she was able to play Bayonetta through my connection as a fan of hers.
When I had the opportunity to greet her at a certain event, she had the same dignified appearance I had imagined and her gentle aura matched her voice, and I thought there really was no one else could voice Bayonetta.
I'll listen to it many times. I've remembered it for a long time.
Masahiro Sakurai
田中敦子さんが亡くなられたとうかがいました｡— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) August 20, 2024
当方『スマブラ』におけるベヨネッタの声でお世話になっておりました｡
ご冥福をお祈りします…
I heard Atsuko Tanaka-san has passed away.
I am indebted to her for providing the voice for Bayonetta in Super Smash Bros.
May she rest in peace…
Masami Ōbari
去年、久しぶりにお仕事ご一緒させていただき、ほんとうに光栄でした‥— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) August 20, 2024
どうしても、田中さんにお願いしたくて‥
役作りのディスカッション、楽しかったです。
想像を超えるお芝居に、感動しました。
田中敦子さんのご冥福を、心よりお祈り申し上げます。
ありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/KWUxvqFpkM
It was a great honor to work with her again last year…
I really wanted to ask Tanaka-san…
The discussion we had about the roles was fun.
I was moved by her performance, which exceeded my expectations.
I would like to express my deepest condolences to Atsuko Tanaka-san.
Thank you very much.
Nobuhiro Suzumura
田中敦子さん、まだお若いのに残念です。— 鈴村展弘@公式アカウント (@suzu_n_official) August 20, 2024
私は魔法戦隊マジレンジャー冥府十神の三賢神の1人ゴーゴンを演じられた時にご一緒させて頂きました。
潘恵子さんからアフレコルームでご紹介頂き、最初の冥府神の大勢のアフレコの中でも存在感のある声と演技で魅了されました。
謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。 https://t.co/4IA5uPLubJ pic.twitter.com/mP0MjPrlz9
It's a shame, as Atsuko Tanaka-san was still so young.
I had the opportunity to work with her when she voiced Gorgon, one of the Three Wise Gods of the Infershia Pantheon in Mahō Sentai Magiranger.
Keiko Han-san introduced us in the recording room, and I was captivated by her voice and acting, which had a strong presence even among the many voice actors playing the Infershia Pantheon.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Raita Kazama (illustrator)
田中敦子さん…まだまだそのお声をお聞きしたかった…ずっとずっと大好きです…ご冥福をお祈り致します…。— 風間雷太 RaitaKazama (@kazamaraita) August 20, 2024
Atsuko Tanaka-san…I wanted to hear your voice many more times…I will always love you…May your soul rest in peace...
Rimukoro
『仙狐さん』のアニメにおきまして、「大狐」という一言のみのセリフのキャラに威厳のある声を…ということで、田中敦子さんに来ていただき、お声を付けていただいた経緯がありました。本当に素敵なお声でした。— 『君のラブを見せてくれ！』&『世話やきキツネの仙狐さん』リムコロ作品公式 (@sewayakisenko) August 20, 2024
心より御冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/BEAbsOMCCs
In the Senko-san anime, we asked Atsuko Tanaka to provide a dignified voice for a character who only has one line, "Taiko”. Her voice was truly wonderful.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Shinjo-kun
ÒㅅÓ。)ﾉ田中敦子さんの訃報におどろいています。。☆2019年のまんさいで動画とらせてってお願いしたとき快く引き受けていただけました。。☆— しんじょう君Shinjo-kun🌏 (@susaki_city_PR) August 20, 2024
去年のまんさい、会うの楽しみにしてたけど急にこられなくなったってきいたから心配してました。。☆
ご冥福を、心よりお祈り申し上げます pic.twitter.com/Gcj1Uv86qW
ÒㅅÓ。)ﾉI was shocked by the news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing. ☆When I asked her if we could make a video with her for the 2019 Mansai, she readily agreed.☆
I was looking forward to seeing her for last years Mansai, but I heard she suddenly couldn't come, so I was worried.☆
I pray for the her soul rests in peace.
Takanori Nishikawa
田中敦子さん、これまでも、これからもずっとファンです。公私混同で西川貴教としての1st、2ndツアーの映像にご出演いただけたことは、僕の一生の宝物です。本当にありがとうございました。 https://t.co/WwmGxWMVNH— 西川貴教 (@TMR15) August 20, 2024
I have always been a fan of yours, Atsuko Tanaka-san. Having you appear in the footage of my first and second tours as Takanori Nishikawa, both privately and publicly, is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Thank you so much.
Tanaka has left an indelible mark on the Japanese entertainment industry and its fans. And while she has passed, she will most certainly be remembered.
Did we miss any eulogies to Atsuko Tanaka? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.