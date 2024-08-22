Interest
The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Passing, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Summer 2024 has been a heartbreaking season for anime fans. After the passing of Noriko Ohara on July 23 and the announcement of Keiko Yamamoto's passing on July 29, the anime world was once again struck with the tragic news of renowned voice actor Atsuko Tanaka's passing. With a distinguished career voicing characters such as Ghost in the Shell's Major Motoko Kusanagi, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Lisa Lisa, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's Flamme, Fate franchise's Caster, and more, it's no wonder she influenced her contemporaries as well as voice actors who came after her. And those voice actors are paying their respects to the great Atsuko Tanaka.
Ayaka Fukuhara
田中敦子さん— 福原綾香 (@ayaka_fuurin) August 20, 2024
シンデレラのアニメでご一緒した際、お声とお芝居はもちろん、凛とした佇まいと穏やかな物腰がとても素敵でした。
最近は「烏は主を選ばない」で共演できてとても嬉しく思っていたところだったので、言葉も出ません。
心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。
Atsuko Tanaka-san,
When we worked together on the Cinderella animation, I was impressed by not only your voice and acting, but also your dignified presence and calm demeanor.
I was so happy to be able to recently co-star with you in YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master that I am at a loss for words.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Chihiro Ishiguro
突然の田中敦子さんの訃報に、驚きそして悲しみを隠せません。— 石黒千尋🌹🧪チヒローズ (@chihiro_ishi) August 20, 2024
田中敦子さんは声優としても女性としても、心の底から尊敬している女性の1人です。
芯があるどっしりとしたクールな役や優しく愛情深い役など演技力に圧倒されると共に、プライベートで見せるお茶目な敦子さんが本当に大好きでした。… pic.twitter.com/zbEfQeGsE2
I cannot hide my shock and sadness at the sudden news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing.
Atsuko Tanaka-san is one of the women I respect from the bottom of my heart, both as a voice actress and as a woman.
I was blown away by her acting ability, playing cool, solid characters with a strong core, as well as kind and loving characters, and I also really loved the playful Atsuko-san she'd show in private.
Atsuko Tanaka-san…you were still too young.
I wanted to hear more of you acting, Atsuko-san…It's really painful and sad.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Emi Shinohara
朝までずっと田中敦子ちゃんの夢見てた— 篠原恵美 (@Emi_shinohara) August 21, 2024
途切れることなくずっと……
I dreamed about Atsuko Tanaka-chan all through the night.
Without interruption…
Hekiru Shiina
また偉大な素晴らしい先輩が、、、田中敦子さんの訃報にショックと悔しさが募ります、、、以前ご一緒させて頂いたYAT安心!宇宙旅行ではアン・マリーゴールドを演じていらっしゃいました。優しく、力強く、知性と温もりを感じられる母の演技は本当に素敵でした。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします(へきる)— 椎名へきる公式 (@shiina_hekiru_) August 20, 2024
I am shocked and saddened by the passing of another great and wonderful sempai, Atsuko Tanaka-san. I worked with her in YAT Anshin! Uchū Ryokō, where she played Ann Marigold. Her performance as a kind, strong, intelligent, and warm mother was truly wonderful. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. (Hekiru)
Kappei Yamaguchi
田中敦子さんの訃報に— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) August 20, 2024
言葉がなく。
色んな作品でご一緒させていただいたのですが「ビースト・ウォーズ」と「デストロイ オール ヒューンズ」の印象が強すぎました。
そして、ご近所さん。
いつか家族でご飯行きましょうねって話しもしてて。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
光くん大丈夫かな。。。
I am at a loss for words at the news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing.
We worked together on various projects, but Beast Wars and Destroy All Humans! left the strongest impression on me.
And we were neighbors.
We've also talked about going out to eat with our family sometime.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
I wonder if Hikaru-kun is okay…
Kazuhiko Inoue
稽古中に一瞬凍り付いた。今日は稽古ここまでにしましょう。と・・・。田中敦子さん、あっちゃん！あなたがスタジオにいるだけで華やぎました。みんなから愛されたあっちゃん。ありがとう。ご冥福をお祈りします。悲しいよ。— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) August 20, 2024
I froze for a moment during practice. I said “Let's end practice here for today.”… Atsuko Tanaka-san, Atchan! Just having you in the studio brightened it up. Atchan was loved by everyone. Thank you. May you rest in peace. I'm so sad.
Kōichi Yamadera
田中敦子さんはかけがえのない友人でした— 山寺宏一 (@yamachanoha) August 20, 2024
悲しくて悲しくて仕方ありません
攻殻機動隊では沢山の思い出があります
もう「少佐」と呼べないんだね
10日前、直接話せて嬉しかった
最期まで、美しくて、カッコ良くて、優しくて、素敵だったあっちゃん
良く頑張ったね
ありがとう！
Atsuko Tanaka-san was an irreplaceable friend.
I'm so sad, I can't help it
I have a lot of memories from Ghost in the Shell.
I can't call you "Major" anymore.
I was happy to talk to you in person 10 days ago.
Acchan, you were beautiful, cool, kind and wonderful until the very end.
You did a great job
Thank you!
Megumi Ogata
昨日はアップダウンの激しい1日でした。振り幅が広すぎて境目ごとに言葉を失うこと数回。驚きと冷静、よろこびとかなしみ、感謝と深謝ーーないまぜになってまだ心が落ち着かない。でもこれだけは。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) August 20, 2024
田中敦子ちゃん。
本当に残念です。
もう一度スタジオで会いたかった。
ご冥福を心より祈ります。
Yesterday was a day of intense ups and downs. The range of emotions was so wide I was at a loss for words several times. I was still feeling unsettled, with a mixture of surprise and calm, joy and sadness, gratitude and deep apologies. But there is one thing.
Atsuko Tanaka-chan.
It's a shame.
I wanted to see you in the studio again.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Naoya Uchida
このツイートは田中敦子に送っているものです。あっちゃんお疲れ様。生前は色々ありがとうございました。まだまだ思い残す事は多々有ると思いますが安らかにお眠り下さい。大好きでした。合掌— 内田直哉 (@Nao1953Naoya) August 20, 2024
This tweet is for Atsuko Tanaka. Thank you for all your hard work, Atchan. Thank you for everything you did while you were alive. I'm sure there are still many things you regret, but may you rest in peace. I loved you so much. May you rest in peace.
Romi Park
田中敦子さんの訃報— 朴璐美 (@romiansaran) August 20, 2024
信じることができず
涙が止まりません…
デビュー作ブレンパワードから
アニメ・吹き替え・イベント
様々な場所でご一緒させて頂きました。
ずっとずっと綺麗で
ずっとずっと皆のマドンナで
私も憧れていた一人です。
敦子さん…早すぎます…。
心からご冥福をお祈り致します。
I can't believe the news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing, the tears won't stop…
Since my debut in Brain Powerd, we have worked together on anime, dubbing, and events in various locations.
She has always been beautiful, always been everyone's Madonna, and someone I admired.
Atsuko-san…it's too soon…
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Sayaka Ōhara
いまマイアミから離陸する直前に、機内モードにしようとしたとき飛び込んできた訃報。— 大原さやか (@readingradio) August 20, 2024
あつこさん。
田中敦子さん。
大好きな敦子さん。
嘘っていってだれか
I was just about to take off from Miami, and just as I was about to put my phone in airplane mode, the news of her death popped up.
Atsuko-san.
Atsuko Tanaka-san.
My favorite Atsuko-san.
Someone, tell me it's a lie.
Takuya Satō
とても信じられません。— 佐藤拓也 (@5tAkUyA5) August 20, 2024
マイク前の凛としたお姿。
そのお芝居。
ジョジョでご一緒した旅の日々を、ずっとずっと忘れません。
田中敦子さん。先生。
ありがとうございました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I can't believe it.
A dignified figure in front of the microphone.
Her acting.
I will never forget the days we traveled together on JoJo.
Atsuko Tanaka-san. Sensei.
Thank you very much.
I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Toshio Furukawa
■田中敦子さんの訃報とは……映画【バウンド】でご一緒させていただいた時、ジェニファー・ティリーの吹替が田中さんで「なんて巧い女優さんなんだ」と思いました。その後もたくさんの作品でご一緒させていただきました。「ゲゲゲの鬼太郎」でお会いしたの昨日のことのようです。それにしても早すぎま…— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) August 20, 2024
■The news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's passing… When we worked together on the movie Bound, Tanaka-san was the voice of Jennifer Tilly, and I thought, "What a talented actress." After that, we worked together on many other projects. It seems like it was just yesterday we met on "GeGeGe no Kitarō." Even so, it's too soon. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences.
Tsuyoshi Koyama
田中敦子さんの訃報を聞き、愕然としております。— 小山剛志 (@_higetter_) August 20, 2024
敦子さんには「うたわれるもの」を始め数々の現場で優しくして頂きました。
その豪快で優雅なお芝居、唯一無二の存在でした。
写真は久しぶりにうたわれの現場でお会いした時のもの。
久々の再会を喜び合った事が昨日の事のように思い出されます。 pic.twitter.com/kzttb4Rvz0
I am shocked to hear of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka-san.
Atsuko-san was very kind to me on many sets, since we met on Utawarerumono.
Her bold and elegant acting was one of a kind.
The photo was taken when I met her on the Utawarerumono set for the first time in a long time.
I remember as if it were yesterday how happy we were to be reunited after such a long time.
Tomoyuki Morikawa
昨夜の試合後に田中敦子さんの訃報がとどく・・・。若い頃から吹き替えやアニメでたくさんの共演・・・、いま思い起こすと素敵な笑顔しか思い浮かばない。お人柄がそうさせる・・・。— 森川智之(もりかわとしゆき) (@moriax291) August 21, 2024
スタジオでせっかく集まったから撮ろうと赤井家で・・・。悲しいけどまた会えるよ敦子さん。
ご冥福をお祈りします。 pic.twitter.com/xE43H7jLHo
After last night's game, the news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's death arrived… We worked together a lot on dubbing and anime from a young age… When I think back on it now, all I can think of is her lovely smile. Her personality makes me think that…
Since we all gathered at the studio, we decided to take a photo at the Akai house… It's sad, but we'll meet again, Atsuko-san.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Yū Mizushima
田中敦子さんが旅立ちました。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) August 20, 2024
驚きで声が出ませんでした。
「あっちゃん」とはフレンズで10年間一緒に過ごしました。そのフレンズでのフィービー役みたいなところがあって、しっかりしてても、どこか不思議な柔らかさや茶目っけを感じさせる女性でした。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。#田中敦子さん pic.twitter.com/3brDjoF46K
Atsuko Tanaka-san has passed away.
I was so surprised I couldn't speak.
I spent 10 years with Acchan on Friends. She was a woman who reminded me of Phoebe in Friends; she was very reliable, but also had a mysterious softness and playfulness about her.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Yuka Hirata
え。— 平田裕香 (@Hirata_Yukaco) August 20, 2024
田中敦子さんの訃報を目にしました。
ゲキレンジャーでは、ヒーロー達の師匠の1人ミシェル・ペングを演じていらっしゃり、
他の現場でも度々ご一緒させていただきました。
田中さんが吹き込むキャラクターの生き様がより深いものになって今も耳に残っています。
ご冥福をお祈りします。
What.
I saw the news of Atsuko Tanaka-san's death.
In Gekiranger, she plays Michelle Peng, one of the heroes' masters. We have worked together on other occasions as well.
The way Tanaka-san breathed life into the characters made them even richer and it still rings in my ears.
I pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Yūki Kaji
田中敦子さんの訃報に、驚いています。— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) August 20, 2024
大好きな『攻殻機動隊』草薙少佐の、その、背筋が伸びるような凛としたお声のイメージから、初めてご一緒させていただく時は、すごく緊張していて。
でも、実際の敦子さんは、本当にお優しくて。…
I am shocked by the news of Atsuko Tanaka's passing.
I was extremely nervous when I first worked with her, because I had an image of her dignified, upright voice as Major Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell, which I love.
But in reality, Atsuko was a very kind person.
Even though I was still a rookie, she spoke to me warmly.
I can't believe it.
For now, I can only pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Atsuko-san, your voice is one of a kind.
Thank you
Atsuko Tanaka will certainly be deeply missed by her colleagues and fans. And while we will never hear her voice again, her memory will always be in the series she took part in.
Did we miss any eulogies to Atsuko Tanaka? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.