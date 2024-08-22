The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Passing, Part II

Summer 2024 has been a heartbreaking season for anime fans. After the passing of Noriko Ohara on July 23 and the announcement of Keiko Yamamoto 's passing on July 29, the anime world was once again struck with the tragic news of renowned voice actor Atsuko Tanaka 's passing. With a distinguished career voicing characters such as Ghost in the Shell 's Major Motoko Kusanagi, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 's Lisa Lisa, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End 's Flamme, Fate franchise 's Caster, and more, it's no wonder she influenced her contemporaries as well as voice actors who came after her. And those voice actors are paying their respects to the great Atsuko Tanaka .

Atsuko Tanaka -san,



When we worked together on the Cinderella animation, I was impressed by not only your voice and acting, but also your dignified presence and calm demeanor.



I was so happy to be able to recently co-star with you in YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master that I am at a loss for words.



I offer my deepest condolences.

I cannot hide my shock and sadness at the sudden news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing.



Atsuko Tanaka -san is one of the women I respect from the bottom of my heart, both as a voice actress and as a woman.



I was blown away by her acting ability, playing cool, solid characters with a strong core, as well as kind and loving characters, and I also really loved the playful Atsuko-san she'd show in private.



Atsuko Tanaka -san…you were still too young.

I wanted to hear more of you acting, Atsuko-san…It's really painful and sad.



I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

I dreamed about Atsuko Tanaka -chan all through the night.



Without interruption…

I am shocked and saddened by the passing of another great and wonderful sempai , Atsuko Tanaka -san. I worked with her in YAT Anshin! Uchū Ryokō , where she played Ann Marigold. Her performance as a kind, strong, intelligent, and warm mother was truly wonderful. I pray for her soul to rest in peace. (Hekiru)

I am at a loss for words at the news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing.

We worked together on various projects, but Beast Wars and Destroy All Humans! left the strongest impression on me.

And we were neighbors.

We've also talked about going out to eat with our family sometime.



I pray for your soul to rest in peace.



I wonder if Hikaru-kun is okay…

I froze for a moment during practice. I said “Let's end practice here for today.”… Atsuko Tanaka -san, Atchan! Just having you in the studio brightened it up. Atchan was loved by everyone. Thank you. May you rest in peace. I'm so sad.

Atsuko Tanaka -san was an irreplaceable friend.

I'm so sad, I can't help it

I have a lot of memories from Ghost in the Shell .

I can't call you "Major" anymore.

I was happy to talk to you in person 10 days ago.

Acchan, you were beautiful, cool, kind and wonderful until the very end.

You did a great job

Thank you!

Yesterday was a day of intense ups and downs. The range of emotions was so wide I was at a loss for words several times. I was still feeling unsettled, with a mixture of surprise and calm, joy and sadness, gratitude and deep apologies. But there is one thing.



Atsuko Tanaka -chan.

It's a shame.

I wanted to see you in the studio again.



I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

This tweet is for Atsuko Tanaka . Thank you for all your hard work, Atchan. Thank you for everything you did while you were alive. I'm sure there are still many things you regret, but may you rest in peace. I loved you so much. May you rest in peace.

I can't believe the news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing, the tears won't stop…



Since my debut in Brain Powerd , we have worked together on anime, dubbing, and events in various locations.



She has always been beautiful, always been everyone's Madonna, and someone I admired.



Atsuko-san…it's too soon…



I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

I was just about to take off from Miami, and just as I was about to put my phone in airplane mode, the news of her death popped up.



Atsuko-san.

Atsuko Tanaka -san.

My favorite Atsuko-san.



Someone, tell me it's a lie.

I can't believe it.

A dignified figure in front of the microphone.

Her acting.

I will never forget the days we traveled together on JoJo.

Atsuko Tanaka -san. Sensei.

Thank you very much.

I sincerely pray for your soul to rest in peace.

■The news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's passing… When we worked together on the movie Bound, Tanaka-san was the voice of Jennifer Tilly, and I thought, "What a talented actress." After that, we worked together on many other projects. It seems like it was just yesterday we met on " GeGeGe no Kitarō ." Even so, it's too soon. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences.

I am shocked to hear of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka -san.

Atsuko-san was very kind to me on many sets, since we met on Utawarerumono .

Her bold and elegant acting was one of a kind.

The photo was taken when I met her on the Utawarerumono set for the first time in a long time.

I remember as if it were yesterday how happy we were to be reunited after such a long time.

After last night's game, the news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's death arrived… We worked together a lot on dubbing and anime from a young age… When I think back on it now, all I can think of is her lovely smile. Her personality makes me think that…

Since we all gathered at the studio, we decided to take a photo at the Akai house… It's sad, but we'll meet again, Atsuko-san.

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Atsuko Tanaka -san has passed away.

I was so surprised I couldn't speak.

I spent 10 years with Acchan on Friends. She was a woman who reminded me of Phoebe in Friends; she was very reliable, but also had a mysterious softness and playfulness about her.

I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

What.



I saw the news of Atsuko Tanaka -san's death.



In Gekiranger, she plays Michelle Peng, one of the heroes' masters. We have worked together on other occasions as well.

The way Tanaka-san breathed life into the characters made them even richer and it still rings in my ears.



I pray for your soul to rest in peace.

I am shocked by the news of Atsuko Tanaka 's passing.

I was extremely nervous when I first worked with her, because I had an image of her dignified, upright voice as Major Kusanagi from Ghost in the Shell , which I love.

But in reality, Atsuko was a very kind person.

Even though I was still a rookie, she spoke to me warmly.



I can't believe it.

For now, I can only pray for her soul to rest in peace.



Atsuko-san, your voice is one of a kind.

Thank you

Atsuko Tanaka will certainly be deeply missed by her colleagues and fans. And while we will never hear her voice again, her memory will always be in the series she took part in.