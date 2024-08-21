The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Death Part I

On August 20, the anime world was shocked to its core with the announcement of Atsuko Tanaka 's death. Known as the voice of Major Motoko Kusanagi from the long running and seminal cyberpunk series Ghost in the Shell , the voice actor appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. With such a distinguished career, it's no wonder anime and video game creators wish to pay their respects to her.

Atelier video game series

Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Astrid in Atelier Rorona, has passed away.



We would like to express our gratitude for your captivating portrayal of the eccentric master, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka -san. She breathed life into various characters in Atlas works, such as Lilith in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and Amazon in Dragon's Crown , with her wonderful voice. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Atsuko Tanaka -sama has passed away.



She appeared in many masterpieces that impressed the management team. She also provided the voices for Hood and Tirpitz in Azur Lane , and has supported the service since its inception.



We sincerely pray her soul rests in peace.

CD PROJEKT RED Japan

We are deeply sorry for the death of Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt . Thank you very much for appearing in this game.

Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka -san, who voiced Violetta Noir in #Compass , has passed away.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to you for breathing life into the hero of this work, and we would like to pray for your soul to rest in peace. From everyone in management

Tanaka Atsuko-san, who played the role of Trish in the Devil May Cry series, has passed away.



We would like to once again express our gratitude to you for your appearances and charming portrayal of Trish, and we offer our deepest condolences.



The Devil May Cry series team

Fate/Grand Order

We cannot hide our shock at the news of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Carmilla, Jing Ke, and Medea in Fate/Grand Order .

We would like to express our gratitude for your participation in this work and offer our heartfelt condolences.



FGO PROJECT

Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , passed away on August 20, 2024.

We would like to once again express our gratitude for your appearance and performance in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , and we offer our heartfelt condolences.

Genshin Impact

We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka -san, the voice actor for Code R Rhinedottir of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact .

Thank you so much for sharing your wonderful voice.

Guardian Tales

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Santa's Little Helper Rue in Guardian Tales , passed away.



We would like to thank you for appearing in Guardian Tales and wish for your soul to rest in peace.

Ghost in the Shell

Tanaka Atsuko-sama, who played the main character Kusanagi Motoko in the anime film Ghost in the Shell , has passed away.



Since the release of Ghost in the Shell in 1995, Atsuko Tanaka -sama has played the unique character "The Major" in many Ghost in the Shell series, including Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , with a presence that is both quiet and powerful and full of charm.



We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and our deepest condolences.



August 20, 2024

Atsuko Tanaka -sama, who played the main character Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , has passed away.



Tanaka-sama played the unique character "The Major" in numerous series with a presence that was both quiet and powerful and full of charm.



We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and our deepest condolences.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played Ark's supervisory AI Enikk in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE , has passed away.



We would like to thank her for appearing in this game and offer our heartfelt condolences.



The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE management team

Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played the role of Jessica in Gunma-chan , passed away on August 20.

We are very saddened about this.

We sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.

Tanaka Atsuko-san, who played the role of Managing Director Mishiro in the TV anime The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , has passed away.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude for her appearance in this series and her acting, and we offer our deepest condolences.

Lisa Lisa, played by Tanaka Atsuko-san, was dignified, cool, and just generally wonderful.



We pray for your soul to rest in peace.

Tanaka Atsuko-sama, who played the role of Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and breathed life into the character, has passed away.



We would like to offer our deepest condolences and pray for her soul to rest in peace.



The Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Production Committee

We would like to express our condolences to Atsuko Tanaka -san, who played the role of Saeko Misaki in Patlabor WXIII ."

Although Tanaka's death is sad, she will live on in every character she portrayed. And maybe if we look up at a skyscraper, we might see the faint glint of her spirit like Major Motoko Kusanagi descending to the ground.

Voice actress Tanaka died on Tuesday, after one year of fighting an unspecified illness. She was 61.

Atsuko was born on November 14, 1962 in Gunma Prefecture . She is best known as Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell franchise , Harumi Kiyama in A Certain Scientific Railgun , Carmilla in Fate/Grand Carnival , and Caster in the Fate/stay night series, among others.

Her more recent roles include Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen , Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , Rose in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic , and Ōmurasaki no Omae in YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master , among others.

Atsuko also voiced game characters such as Poison in Street Fighter III , Street Fighter V , and Street Fighter X Tekken ; Layla Hassan in Assassin's Creed Odyssey , Assassin's Creed Origins , and Assassin's Creed Valhalla ; Jerri in Persona 5 Tactica , Gaby in Shin Megami Tensei IV , and Impa in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword .