The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Atsuko Tanaka's Death Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On August 20, the anime world was shocked to its core with the announcement of Atsuko Tanaka's death. Known as the voice of Major Motoko Kusanagi from the long running and seminal cyberpunk series Ghost in the Shell, the voice actor appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. With such a distinguished career, it's no wonder anime and video game creators wish to pay their respects to her.
Atelier video game series
『ロロナのアトリエ』でアストリッド役をご担当いただいた田中敦子さんがご逝去されました。— 「アトリエ」シリーズ公式@レスレリ第二部開幕！ (@GustAtelierPR) August 21, 2024
破天荒な師匠を魅力的に演じていただいたことに改めて感謝を申し上げると共に、心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/UBmzTYhCF6
Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Astrid in Atelier Rorona, has passed away.
We would like to express our gratitude for your captivating portrayal of the eccentric master, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.
Atlus
田中敦子さんのご逝去の報に接し、謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。『真・女神転生Ⅴ Vengeance』のリリス役、『ドラゴンズクラウン』のアマゾン役など、アトラス作品の様々なキャラクターに、素晴らしいお声で命を吹き込んでいただきました。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) August 20, 2024
We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka-san. She breathed life into various characters in Atlas works, such as Lilith in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance and Amazon in Dragon's Crown, with her wonderful voice. We pray for her soul to rest in peace.
Azur Lane
田中敦子様がご逝去されました。— アズールレーン公式 (@azurlane_staff) August 20, 2024
運営チームにとって、感銘を受けた数多くの傑作にご出演されていたお方であり、
また、「アズールレーン」におきましても「フッド」「ティルピッツ」のボイスをご担当していただき、サービス当初から支えてきてくださりました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Atsuko Tanaka-sama has passed away.
She appeared in many masterpieces that impressed the management team. She also provided the voices for Hood and Tirpitz in Azur Lane, and has supported the service since its inception.
We sincerely pray her soul rests in peace.
CD PROJEKT RED Japan
『ウィッチャー３ ワイルドハント』でヴェンガーバーグのイェネファーを演じられた田中敦子さんご逝去の報に接し、心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。本作にご出演いただき、誠にありがとうございました。 pic.twitter.com/jzHuVHJTa7— CD PROJEKT RED Japan (@CDPRJP) August 20, 2024
We are deeply sorry for the death of Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Thank you very much for appearing in this game.
#Compass 2.0 Combat Providence Analysis System
#コンパス にて ヴィオレッタ ノワール役を務めていただきました、声優の田中敦子さんがご逝去されました。— 【公式】#コンパス 戦闘摂理解析システム (@cps_niconico) August 20, 2024
ヒーローとして作品に魂を奏でていただいたことに、心より感謝申し上げると共に、謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。 運営一同 pic.twitter.com/a1wcwwQTqN
Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka-san, who voiced Violetta Noir in #Compass, has passed away.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to you for breathing life into the hero of this work, and we would like to pray for your soul to rest in peace. From everyone in management
Devil May Cry
『デビル メイ クライ』シリーズでトリッシュ役を演じていただいた、田中敦子さんがご逝去されました。— devilmaycry_jp (@devilmaycry_jp) August 21, 2024
これまでのご出演と魅力的なトリッシュを演じていただいた感謝を改めて申し上げるとともに、謹んでご冥福をお祈りいたします。
『デビル メイ クライ』シリーズ チーム一同 pic.twitter.com/kzd30Gkwm1
Tanaka Atsuko-san, who played the role of Trish in the Devil May Cry series, has passed away.
We would like to once again express our gratitude to you for your appearances and charming portrayal of Trish, and we offer our deepest condolences.
The Devil May Cry series team
Fate/Grand Order
「Fate/Grand Order」におきまして、カーミラ、荊軻、メディアを演じていただいておりました田中敦子さんのご訃報に驚きを隠しきれません。— 【公式】Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject) August 20, 2024
本作へのご出演に感謝を申し上げるとともに、心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。
FGO PROJECT
We cannot hide our shock at the news of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Carmilla, Jing Ke, and Medea in Fate/Grand Order.
We would like to express our gratitude for your participation in this work and offer our heartfelt condolences.
FGO PROJECT
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
アニメ『葬送のフリーレン』のフランメ役・田中敦子さんが2024年8月20日に逝去されました。— 『葬送のフリーレン』アニメ公式 (@Anime_Frieren) August 20, 2024
『葬送のフリーレン』へのご出演とその演技に改めて御礼をお伝えすると共に、ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。#フリーレン#frieren pic.twitter.com/JDBsH7S2Cl
Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, passed away on August 20, 2024.
We would like to once again express our gratitude for your appearance and performance in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.
Genshin Impact
『原神』魔女会・コードR「レインドット」役の声優を務めて頂いた田中敦子さんのご訃報に接し、謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。— 原神（Genshin）公式 (@Genshin_7) August 20, 2024
素敵な声を届けていただき、本当にありがとうございました。
We would like to express our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news of the passing of Atsuko Tanaka-san, the voice actor for Code R Rhinedottir of the Hexenzirkel in Genshin Impact.
Thank you so much for sharing your wonderful voice.
Guardian Tales
2024年8月20日（火）「ガーディアンテイルズ」のサンタズ・リトルヘルパー ルー役 田中敦子さんが逝去されました。— ガーディアンテイルズ公式 (@GuardianTalesJP) August 20, 2024
「ガーディアンテイルズ」にご出演いただけたことへの御礼と共に、ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。#ガーディアンテイルズ #ガデテル pic.twitter.com/KkO8zNxOM3
On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Santa's Little Helper Rue in Guardian Tales, passed away.
We would like to thank you for appearing in Guardian Tales and wish for your soul to rest in peace.
Ghost in the Shell
アニメ『攻殻機動隊』シリーズにおいて、主人公・草薙素子役を演じられた田中敦子様が逝去されました。— 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) August 20, 2024
田中敦子様は1995年公開の『GHOST IN THE SHELL/攻殻機動隊』以来、『攻殻機動隊 STAND ALONE COMPELEX』など、…
Tanaka Atsuko-sama, who played the main character Kusanagi Motoko in the anime film Ghost in the Shell, has passed away.
Since the release of Ghost in the Shell in 1995, Atsuko Tanaka-sama has played the unique character "The Major" in many Ghost in the Shell series, including Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, with a presence that is both quiet and powerful and full of charm.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and our deepest condolences.
August 20, 2024
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045
『攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045』において— 攻殻機動隊 SAC_2045 公式 (@gitssac2045) August 20, 2024
主人公・草薙素子を演じられた田中敦子様が逝去されました。
田中様は数多くのシリーズにおいても
唯一無二のキャラクターである“少佐”を
静謐で力強い魅力にあふれた存在感で演じられました。
心より感謝の意を表しますと共に
謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Atsuko Tanaka-sama, who played the main character Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, has passed away.
Tanaka-sama played the unique character "The Major" in numerous series with a presence that was both quiet and powerful and full of charm.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and our deepest condolences.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke
『勝利の女神：NIKKE』にて、アークの最高意思決定AI「エニック」を演じていただいた田中敦子さんがご逝去されました。— 【公式】勝利の女神：NIKKE (@NIKKE_japan) August 21, 2024
本作へのご出演に感謝申し上げるとともに、ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。
『勝利の女神：NIKKE』運営チーム一同
Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played Ark's supervisory AI Enikk in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE, has passed away.
We would like to thank her for appearing in this game and offer our heartfelt condolences.
The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE management team
Gunma-chan
アニメ『ぐんまちゃん』にジェシカ役でご出演いただきました田中敦子さんが8月20日にご逝去されました。— ぐんまちゃん公式情報 (@gunmachan_info) August 21, 2024
大変残念でなりません。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played the role of Jessica in Gunma-chan, passed away on August 20.
We are very saddened about this.
We sincerely pray for her soul to rest in peace.
The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls
TVアニメ「アイドルマスター シンデレラガールズ」にて、美城常務役を演じてくださいました、田中敦子さんがご逝去されました。— アイドルマスター シンデレラガールズ【ブランド公式】 (@imas_CGofficial) August 21, 2024
本作へのご出演とその演技に対し、心より感謝申し上げるとともに、謹んでご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Tanaka Atsuko-san, who played the role of Managing Director Mishiro in the TV anime The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls, has passed away.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude for her appearance in this series and her acting, and we offer our deepest condolences.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
田中敦子さんが演じるリサリサ先生は凛としていて、かっこよくて、とにかく素敵でした。— ジョジョの奇妙な冒険 公式 (@araki_jojo) August 20, 2024
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/VriHjFdFVb
Lisa Lisa, played by Tanaka Atsuko-san, was dignified, cool, and just generally wonderful.
We pray for your soul to rest in peace.
Jujutsu Kaisen
アニメ『呪術廻戦』で「花御」役を— 『呪術廻戦』アニメ公式 (@animejujutsu) August 20, 2024
演じ、生命を吹き込んでくださいました
田中敦子さまがご逝去されました。
ここに謹んでお悔やみ申し上げますとともに
ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。
アニメ『呪術廻戦』製作委員会一同
Tanaka Atsuko-sama, who played the role of Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen and breathed life into the character, has passed away.
We would like to offer our deepest condolences and pray for her soul to rest in peace.
The Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Production Committee
Patlabor the Mobile Police
『WXIII 機動警察パトレイバー』では— 機動警察パトレイバー公式 (@patlabor0810) August 20, 2024
岬冴子役でご出演いただいた田中敦子さん
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/AJ2ZD2gns8
We would like to express our condolences to Atsuko Tanaka-san, who played the role of Saeko Misaki in Patlabor WXIII."
Although Tanaka's death is sad, she will live on in every character she portrayed. And maybe if we look up at a skyscraper, we might see the faint glint of her spirit like Major Motoko Kusanagi descending to the ground.
Voice actress Tanaka died on Tuesday, after one year of fighting an unspecified illness. She was 61.
Atsuko was born on November 14, 1962 in Gunma Prefecture. She is best known as Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell franchise, Harumi Kiyama in A Certain Scientific Railgun, Carmilla in Fate/Grand Carnival, and Caster in the Fate/stay night series, among others.
Her more recent roles include Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Rose in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic, and Ōmurasaki no Omae in YATAGARASU: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master, among others.
Atsuko also voiced game characters such as Poison in Street Fighter III, Street Fighter V, and Street Fighter X Tekken; Layla Hassan in Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla; Jerri in Persona 5 Tactica, Gaby in Shin Megami Tensei IV, and Impa in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.
Did we miss any eulogies to Atsuko Tanaka? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.