Love Hina/Negima's Ken Akamatsu Draws Poster for Japan's Next Prime Minister

But not in his usual manga style

In 2022, Love Hina and Negima manga creator Ken Akamatsu ran for the Japanese House of Councilors in the center-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Surprisingly, he became the first manga creator to win a seat, and has since been grappling with issues like Japan's controversial freelance invoice taxation and generative AI.

Now, he has drawn a key visual for the LDP presidential elections that will decide Japan's next prime minister:

Image via x.com © The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. All rights reserved.

The LDP Public Relations' X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the campaign visual on September 19. The visual features the candidates as caricatures in a post that noted Akamatsu drew it.

˗ˏˋ 🌟Caricature key visual released🌟 ˊˎ˗



All the LDP presidential candidates are here!

A caricature key visual by House of Councilors member Ken Akamatsu debuts!



The presidential election has entered the second half.

Click here to see speeches held around the country, as well as the candidates' platforms and profiles ↓👀✨️

jimin.jp/sousai24/

The new LDP poster comes on the heels of a controversy involving an earlier LDP election poster. However, whereas the previous poster had striking similarities to The First Slam Dunk movie 's poster, the new LDP presidential election poster is an original by Akamatsu.