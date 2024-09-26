Interest
Love Hina/Negima's Ken Akamatsu Draws Poster for Japan's Next Prime Minister
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In 2022, Love Hina and Negima manga creator Ken Akamatsu ran for the Japanese House of Councilors in the center-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Surprisingly, he became the first manga creator to win a seat, and has since been grappling with issues like Japan's controversial freelance invoice taxation and generative AI.
Now, he has drawn a key visual for the LDP presidential elections that will decide Japan's next prime minister:
The LDP Public Relations' X (formerly Twitter) account revealed the campaign visual on September 19. The visual features the candidates as caricatures in a post that noted Akamatsu drew it.
˗ˏˋ 🌟似顔絵版キービジュアルを公開🌟 ˊˎ˗— 自民党広報 (@jimin_koho) September 19, 2024
自民党総裁候補が勢揃い！
赤松健 参議院議員による似顔絵版キービジュアルを公開しました！
総裁選も後半戦に突入。
全国各地で繰り広げられる演説会や候補者の所見、プロフィールはこちらから↓👀✨️https://t.co/sL2oN7xl42#自民党総裁選2024 pic.twitter.com/1h4ClurrdY
˗ˏˋ 🌟Caricature key visual released🌟 ˊˎ˗
All the LDP presidential candidates are here!
A caricature key visual by House of Councilors member Ken Akamatsu debuts!
The presidential election has entered the second half.
Click here to see speeches held around the country, as well as the candidates' platforms and profiles ↓👀✨️
jimin.jp/sousai24/
The new LDP poster comes on the heels of a controversy involving an earlier LDP election poster. However, whereas the previous poster had striking similarities to The First Slam Dunk movie's poster, the new LDP presidential election poster is an original by Akamatsu.
Sources: LDP Public Relations' X/Twitter account