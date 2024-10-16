Hatsune Miku to Headline Gundam Metaverse Concert

Unfortunately, the Vocaloid star doesn't seem to turn into a version ofNobel Gundam

In February 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings announced its 15 billion yen (around US$130 million at the time) investment into the Gundam Metaverse Project. While the project has yielded two limited time experiences, it appears far from seeing an official full-fledged launch. This doesn't mean the project is on hold or hiatus, as its third limited-time opening is scheduled for early December. And headlining the event is none other than the Vocaloid star Hatsune Miku.

Image via x.com © SOTSU • SUNRISE © Crypton Future Media, INC.

The Gundam.info , Gundam 45th Anniversary, and Hatsune Miku X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the collaboration between Hatsune Miku and the Gundam Metaverse Project on October 15. The Vocaloid star would hold a live concert performance within the service.

Gundam Metaverse 3rd Limited-Time Opening will be held from December 5! A Metaverse live concert featuring Gundam and Hatsune Miku will also be held!

The first collaboration project between Gundam 45th Anniversary × Hatsune Miku!

Hatsune Miku LIVE in Gundam Metaverse

Gundam and Hatsune Miku appear together!

Metaverse Live Event ♬ (Free to attend)

There's a lot of content, including avatar item distribution and the Metaverse Shop!

https:// Gundam.info /news/hot-topics/01_15691.html #ガンダムミク

Hatsune Miku Blog Update. Gundam 45th Anniversary x Hatsune Miku Special Collaboration Project Launched! The first project is hosting the GUNDAM METAVERSE LIVE HATSUNE MIKU… https://blog.piapro.net/2024/10/w241015-1.html

While there are few details about the Hatsune Miku concert in Gundam Metaverse Project, according to the Gundam.info website, Miku will appear in an outfit inspired by uniforms from Mobile Suit Gundam . Mai Ōkuma drew the collaboration's main visual above.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel also released a short promotional video for the Gundam Metaverse Project's third limited-time opening. The video highlights many of the new features being rolled out, before Miku announces her collaboration at the end.

The third limited-time opening is scheduled from December 5 to December 9. The service will be limited to Japan and the United States, and users will need Window 10 or higher or macOS 14.2.1 or higher, with the Chrome or Edge browsers. Registration is currently open on the Gundam Metaverse Project website.