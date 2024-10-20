But what exactly is erotic to the renowned manga creator?

Shueisha and Bandai Namco Entertainment released the new One Piece Base app in Japan last week. Designed as a one-stop shop for all your One Piece needs, the app lets you read the manga and enjoy One Piece video content. One key feature converts any photo into the style of the manga's creator Eiichiro Oda for your profile picture. Of course, there are some limitations to which types of photos can be used, and Oda is (tongue-in-cheek) miffed about this.

Image via x.com ©尾田栄一郎／集英社 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The One Piece X (formerly Twitter ) account first teased the new app on August 11.

【breaking news】



New project launched──.

Application " ONE PIECE BASE"



Stay tuned for further updates.

Then, the One Piece XTwitter account announced the app's release on October 13 and noted fans not only can read the manga series but also enjoy themed games.

════════

New app launched

════════



Released today, Sunday, October 13.

『 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗣𝗜𝗘𝗖𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘 』



You can read One Piece .

You can play One Piece .

All your adventures in this app──

▼Download now

https://bnent.jp/opbase

Upon the app's launch, Oda posted a message about how it can convert any profile photo into his art style. He praised the feature as fun, but ended off by saying (roughly translated), “You're probably thinking, 'Anything?' I know what you're thinking, everyone. So, I asked. 'Can erotic photos also be converted into One Piece illustrations?' 'That's restricted.' 'What?! Are you kidding me?!' I just confronted the editing department!! I said, 'I'm carrying everyone's expectations on my shoulders!' I lost, though.”

════════════

From Oda to everyone

════════════



A handwritten comment from Oda about the new app #ONEPIECEBASE has arrived!



By the way, if you become a One Piece Base Crew member

(When you link your Bandai Namco ID to the app)

You can read the equivalent of 60 volumes for free now💨

What Oda means by “erotic photos” and what sort of erotic photos are restricted on the One Piece Base app is unclear, though. Generally the Japanese term ero (エロ) refers to pornographic content of women. However, depending on the context, the word can also be used to describe risqué content of women. Add on top of this the way Oda draws some of the women in One Piece can be considered erotic. As such, what Oda and Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's editing department mean by erotic photos (エロい写真 eroi shashin) changes depending on context.

Update: Typo fixed. Thanks, Rob19ny.

Sources: One Piece X/ Twitter account (link 2, link 3), Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.