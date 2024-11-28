Alice Gear Aegis Joins Laid-Back Camp at the Campfire

Get comfy & enjoy a 4-hour ASMR collaboration video

The popular camping anime Laid-Back Camp and multi-platform video game Alice Gear Aegis announced on November 21 that they are collaborating, starting on November 28. Fans who follow the Alice Gear Aegis X (formerly Twitter ) accounts and repost the November 21 announcement post are entered into a drawing to win one of three shikishi boards, autographed by Yumiri Hanamori (voice of Nadeshiko Kagamihara) and Nao Tōyama (voice of Rin Shima) from Laid-Back Camp and Shiori Izawa (voice of Rin Himukai) from Alice Gear Aegis.

Image via colopl.co.jp © あろ・芳文社／野外活動プロジェクト © Pyramid,Inc./COLOPL,Inc.

The Alice Gear Aegis account also included a short promotional video featuring Hanamori, Toyama, and Izawa as their respective characters sitting around a campfire talking about where they should go next.

Laid-Back Camp △ SEASON 3

Smartphone/PC game Alice Gear Aegis



The Alice Gear Aegis X account also made several posts on November 26, parodying the message threads seen in Laid-Back Camp . This time, three Alice Gear Aegis characters discuss what they want to eat while they camp, the weather and location of the campground, and double-checking what they are bringing with them to their camping trip.

The collaboration between Laid-Back Camp △ SEASON 3 and Alice Gear Aegis will start on Thursday, November 28 at 15:00✨

The video included in the initial announcement post is part of a longer four-hour promotional video uploaded to the Alice Gear Aegis YouTube channel. Dubbed an ASMR promotional video, it features long shots of a campfire, the occasional cup or cooking, and Nadeshiko and the two Rin's enjoying their camping trip. The dialog is seen in the final 30 seconds of the ASMR promotional video.

The Alice Gear Aegis YouTube channel subsequently posted a second promotional video for their Laid-Back Camp collaboration on November 27. The video features narration by Akio Ōtsuka and appearances by Laid-Back Camp characters Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima and Alice Gear Aegis character Rin Himukai. The video also showcases some of the gear and skins for Nadeshiko and Rin (Shima) for the collaboration.