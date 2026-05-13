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Spy x Family's Anya Joins Hinatazaka46 Idol Group
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The idol group Hinatazaka46 released a collaboration illustration featuring the group's mascot character Poka and SPY x FAMILY character Anya Forger on Tuesday.
The illustration promotes the “Hinata Oshi Manga Campaign” (Hinatazaka46's Favorite Manga Campaign), a celebration of Shueisha's 100th anniversary headlined by collaboration illustrations from manga creators. The campaign will also have Hinatazaka46 members Nao Kosaka, Mikuni Takahashi, Yoko Shogenji, Rina Watanabe, and Sakura Matsuo sharing their favorite manga (for example, Kosaka named Sugar Soldier, Tsubasa to Hotaru, and Honey Lemon Soda) and discussing new releases that left an impression on them.
The campaign is set to last until May 31.
Sources: Hitanataka46's X/Twitter account, Hinatazaka46's website, Shueisha Manga Expo's website, Hinata Oshi Manga Campaign's website