Spy x Family's Anya Joins Hinatazaka46 Idol Group

The idol group Hinatazaka46 released a collaboration illustration featuring the group's mascot character Poka and SPY x FAMILY character Anya Forger on Tuesday.

Image via x.com ©遠藤達哉／集英社

The illustration promotes the “Hinata Oshi Manga Campaign” (Hinatazaka46's Favorite Manga Campaign), a celebration of Shueisha 's 100th anniversary headlined by collaboration illustrations from manga creators. The campaign will also have Hinatazaka46 members Nao Kosaka , Mikuni Takahashi, Yoko Shogenji, Rina Watanabe, and Sakura Matsuo sharing their favorite manga (for example, Kosaka named Sugar Soldier , Tsubasa to Hotaru , and Honey Lemon Soda ) and discussing new releases that left an impression on them.

The campaign is set to last until May 31.