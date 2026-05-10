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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Bleach, Tama & Friends, From Overshadowed to Overpowered, Liar Game, MAPPA, Square Enix, & more!

Right after Japan celebrated the healthy growth of children with Children's Day on May 5, Japan and other countries are taking May 10 to celebrate our mothers:

From Overshadowed to Overpowered

Today, May 10, is Mother's Day
“You're my favorite, Ephtal?”
You can't take your eyes off Iria's affection!!!
From Overshadowed to Overpowered premiers in July 2026⚡️

Harmonyland (Sanrio)

Today, May 10, is Mother's Day✨
It looks like Kiki and Lala are saying “thank you” with flowers.💐

Heaven Burns Red

【Today is Mother's Day🌹】
“I still love you so much.”
May the person who wishes for our happiness more than anyone else receive the greatest happiness today.

Tite Kubo (Bleach)

【Today, 5/10 is Mother's Day】
Ichigo's bright and righteous mother, Masaki
The chapters showing how Ichigo's parents, Isshin and Masaki, met are in Bleach Volumes 59 and 60!

Honoka Kuroki

I sent my mom a gift to celebrate both Mother's Day and her birthday!! Thanks so much, Mom!!!
I wanted to surprise her, but she'll get a delivery notification, and she'll probably get a notification for this post too.

Liar Game

Today is Mother's Day.
Here's Akiyama's mother, who appears in the ending of Liar Game.
When the morning sun rises, it will heal everything

Like a Dragon

There are moments when we suddenly think of our mothers.
Every time that happens, we're reminded once more just how much she means to us.
Today might be a good day to let her know how much you appreciate her.💐

MAPPA

My Hero Academia

Mother's Day

Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun

Mother's Day
“Right? Mama.”

Rakuten Panda!

Thank you for everything.

Hinata Satō

It's been “10,000 days” since I was born.
And today is Mother's Day.💐
I'm so glad you gave birth to me.
Thank you for bringing me, Hinata Satō, into this world!!
And today, I felt like a kid again eating a children's meal.🍴So delicious!
On my 10,001st day, I'm making my stage debut.
To meet a new version of myself.
Let's set sail for the open sea.⛴️

Shimajiro

”Mom, thank you for everything!”
Hey everyone, how did you say “thank you” to your mom?💬

Square Enix

【5/10 is Mother's Day】
We're introducing some of the mothers from Square Enix games!💁‍♀️
Are there any characters that stuck with you?
1⃣ Final Fantasy XIII
2⃣ SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered
3⃣ Chrono Trigger
4⃣ Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Tama and Friends

Today is Mother's Day.
Lots of children come to the 3-chome flower shop on to buy carnations.
It's so heartwarming seeing them choose flowers while thinking, “I wonder if they'll like this,” isn't it? 💗

Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III (2026-05-10 22:40)
follow-up of Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
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