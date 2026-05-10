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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Right after Japan celebrated the healthy growth of children with Children's Day on May 5, Japan and other countries are taking May 10 to celebrate our mothers:
From Overshadowed to Overpowered
本日、5月10日は #母の日— TVアニメ『落第賢者の学院無双 ～二度目の転生、Sランクチート魔術師冒険録～』 (@rakudai_anime) May 10, 2026
「私の一番はエフタルですよ？」
イリヤさんの溺愛っぷりに目が離せない!!!
TVアニメ『#落第賢者 の学院無双 ～二度目の転生、Sランクチート魔術師冒険録～』2026年7月放送⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cPehs7N0Vt
Today, May 10, is Mother's Day
“You're my favorite, Ephtal?”
You can't take your eyes off Iria's affection!!!
From Overshadowed to Overpowered premiers in July 2026⚡️
Harmonyland (Sanrio)
本日5月10日は #母の日 ✨— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) May 10, 2026
キキとララはお花と一緒に
“ありがとう”の気持ちを伝えるみたいだよ💐#ハーモニーランド #ほんわかハーモニー#大分から世界へHELLO pic.twitter.com/6SWm68qPbw
Today, May 10, is Mother's Day✨
It looks like Kiki and Lala are saying “thank you” with flowers.💐
Heaven Burns Red
【今日は #母の日 🌹】— ヘブンバーンズレッド公式 (@heavenburnsred) May 10, 2026
「やっぱり、大好きだ。」
誰よりも幸せを願ってくれる人に、
今日は一番の幸せが届きますように。#ヘブバン
【Today is Mother's Day🌹】
“I still love you so much.”
May the person who wishes for our happiness more than anyone else receive the greatest happiness today.
Tite Kubo (Bleach)
【本日5/10は #母の日】— 久保帯人＆スタッフ (@tite_official) May 10, 2026
明るく正義感の強い一護の母・真咲
一護の両親・一心と真咲の出会いを描いたエピソードは『#BLEACH』コミックス59巻・60巻収録です！
〈スタッフ〉 pic.twitter.com/uQzvOalUrV
【Today, 5/10 is Mother's Day】
Ichigo's bright and righteous mother, Masaki
The chapters showing how Ichigo's parents, Isshin and Masaki, met are in Bleach Volumes 59 and 60!
Honoka Kuroki
母の日と誕生日を兼ねておかんにプレゼントを送った！！おかんいつもありがとう！！！— 黒木ほの香 (@_kuroki_honoka) May 9, 2026
サプライズにしたいけど、荷物のお届け通知は行くし、この投稿の通知もきっと行く
I sent my mom a gift to celebrate both Mother's Day and her birthday!! Thanks so much, Mom!!!
I wanted to surprise her, but she'll get a delivery notification, and she'll probably get a notification for this post too.
Liar Game
本日は #母の日 です。— TVアニメ『LIAR GAME -ライアーゲーム-』公式 (@liargame_anime) May 10, 2026
TVアニメ『LIAR GAME』ED映像に登場する
アキヤマの母をお届けします。
やがて朝日がきて、すべて癒して
📺https://t.co/t4S3Vznl5l#ライアーゲーム pic.twitter.com/7tCOEy7we1
Today is Mother's Day.
Here's Akiyama's mother, who appears in the ending of Liar Game.
When the morning sun rises, it will heal everything
Like a Dragon
ふとした瞬間に、思い出す母のこと。— RGGスタジオ 公式 (@ryugagotoku) May 10, 2026
そのたびに、あらためて存在の大きさに気づかされます
今日は日頃の感謝を伝えてみるのも良いかもしれませんね💐#母の日#龍が如く pic.twitter.com/bpxWdr4i4i
There are moments when we suddenly think of our mothers.
Every time that happens, we're reminded once more just how much she means to us.
Today might be a good day to let her know how much you appreciate her.💐
MAPPA
＊--------------------------------＊— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) May 10, 2026
＼本日5月10日は…／
「#母の日 💐」
＊--------------------------------＊
カーネーションを手に微笑む睦実と、
優しく寄り添うように抱きしめる五実——。
純白の蝶が舞う、幻想的な一枚です🦋✨
母の日を記念して、… pic.twitter.com/abrLPkUWGM
My Hero Academia
#母の日#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/9I2SBRPa5C— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 10, 2026
Mother's Day
Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun
#母の日— 『日本三國』公式 (@sangoku_PR) May 10, 2026
「 そうでしょう？ママ 」 pic.twitter.com/bFpkcGxmfH
Mother's Day
“Right? Mama.”
Rakuten Panda!
いつもありがとう#母の日 #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/0xHpPlybmv— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) May 10, 2026
Thank you for everything.
Hinata Satō
生まれて「10000日」です— 佐藤日向 (@satohina1223) May 10, 2026
そして今日は母の日💐
母の元に生まれて本当によかったな
佐藤日向という存在を
つくりあげてくれてありがとう！！
そして今日は子どもに戻った気持ちで
お子様プレートを食べました🍴美味っ
10001日目の私は舞台初日です
新たな私とめぐりあうために。
征こう、大海原へ⛴️ pic.twitter.com/hdBhpAwmDG
It's been “10,000 days” since I was born.
And today is Mother's Day.💐
I'm so glad you gave birth to me.
Thank you for bringing me, Hinata Satō, into this world!!
And today, I felt like a kid again eating a children's meal.🍴So delicious!
On my 10,001st day, I'm making my stage debut.
To meet a new version of myself.
Let's set sail for the open sea.⛴️
Shimajiro
「おかあさん、いつもありがとう！」— 【公式】しまじろう (@shima_official) May 10, 2026
みんなはおかあさんにどんなありがとうを伝えたいですか？💬#母の日 #しまじろう pic.twitter.com/dnT7zvj6gj
”Mom, thank you for everything!”
Hey everyone, how did you say “thank you” to your mom?💬
Square Enix
【5/10は #母の日】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) May 9, 2026
スクエニ作品に登場するお母さんをご紹介します💁♀️
皆さんの印象に残っているキャラはいますか？
1⃣ファイナルファンタジーXIII
2⃣サガ フロンティア2 リマスター
3⃣クロノ・トリガー
4⃣ドラゴンクエストVII Reimagined pic.twitter.com/Dpe1CLHS5r
【5/10 is Mother's Day】
We're introducing some of the mothers from Square Enix games!💁♀️
Are there any characters that stuck with you?
1⃣ Final Fantasy XIII
2⃣ SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered
3⃣ Chrono Trigger
4⃣ Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
Tama and Friends
今日は #母の日— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) May 9, 2026
３丁目のお花屋さんにも、たくさんの子どもたちがカーネーションを買いにやってきます。
お花を選びながら「喜んでくれるかな」と相手を思う、その気持ちがあたたかいですよね💗 pic.twitter.com/2FoT2ZUBpv
Today is Mother's Day.
Lots of children come to the 3-chome flower shop on to buy carnations.
It's so heartwarming seeing them choose flowers while thinking, “I wonder if they'll like this,” isn't it? 💗
Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I