Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2's New Promo Video Teases Next Arc

New arc starts in next episode on May 17

The staff for the second television anime season based on Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga streamed the promotional video for its new arc on Sunday. The arc will start in the season's sixth episode (18th episode overall), on May 17. The anime's staff also announced the two-volume Blu-ray release of the second season, which will include a new short story written by Ōmori, and a voice drama based on the short story.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 12th volume on March 31. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Mai Nakahara joins the second season cast high mage Clairie Serah.

The first season's director Tatsuya Yoshihara is the new season's general director, and Hideaki Nakano ( Saiyuki Reload Blast , Servamp ) is the new director at first season animation studios Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono returns as character designer and chief animation director, and Yūki Hayashi also returns to compose the music.

The anime premiered on April 12 on TBS and 27 affiliated channels at 4:30 p.m. JST. It also runs on BS NTV in Japan.

The first season premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub . The anime's fourth episode was delayedby one week and aired in August 2024.

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 9. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.