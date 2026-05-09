Site Branded as Illegal Webtoon Site Newtoki Reappears Ahead of Korea's Emergency Blocking System

Site resurfaced 1 day after original site announced shutdown last month

Image via Newtoki's website

The notorious illegal webtoon and web novel site Newtoki has resurfaced in a similar form one day after announcing its shutdown on April 27, highlighting the limits of South Korea's upcoming emergency site-blocking system.

According to Korean online news outlet News1, new access links to a site branded as Newtoki have been circulating through Telegram channels. The site reportedly mirrors the original in name, logo, and user interface, raising concerns that it may be a continuation or copycat operation.

The Telegram channel sharing the links began distributing updated addresses on April 28, one day after the original Newtoki declared its closure. Within a week, the channel had attracted more than 15,000 subscribers.

The operator behind the new site claimed that previously held data is “too large” to upload quickly, but promised to restore content similar to what was available on Newtoki, ManaToki, and BookToki — platforms known for distributing pirated webtoons, manga, and web novels.

When Newtoki announced its shutdown on April 27, its operator emphasized in the shutdown statement there were no plans to resume service, warning users that any similarly named platforms in the future would be impersonators unrelated to the original site.

The reappearance comes just ahead of the government's new emergency blocking system, set to take effect on May 11. The policy allows authorities to immediately restrict access to illegal sites upon detection, significantly shortening the response time compared to previous procedures.

However, the system is limited to blocking access rather than shutting down sites entirely. Full closure requires identifying and prosecuting operators through legal proceedings, a process that remains challenging — particularly when servers and operators are based overseas.

Officials note that even if a site is blocked, operators can relaunch under a new domain if they retain stored content, a scenario that appears to be unfolding in this case.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the new blocking system is designed to “significantly improve response speed” as the most effective administrative measure currently available. Still, authorities acknowledged that fully dismantling illegal platforms will require international cooperation and successful law enforcement action against operators.

The case underscores the ongoing cat-and-mouse dynamic between regulators and piracy networks, even as both private companies and governments intensify efforts to curb illegal content distribution.

Newtoki had long been considered the largest illegal webtoon site in Korea, distributing a wide range of pirated content across webtoons, web novels, and manga. The operator, originally a Korean national, reportedly acquired Japanese citizenship in 2022, prompting ongoing calls from industry groups for extradition.

Source: News1 (Eun-bin Shin)