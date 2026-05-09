True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends Volume 1-2 Novel Review

If you didn't know True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends was a light novel, I doubt you'd recognize that fact by reading it. Kosuzu Kobato 's fourth English-language release, following I'd Rather Have a Cat than a Harem! , Making Jam in the Woods (both from Cross Infinite World ), and The Apothecary Witch Turned Divorce Agent from J-Novel Club Heart, is a pitch-perfect historical romance. In part this is almost certainly due to a very nice translation and adaptation by Julie Goniwich and Max Machiavelli ; it only has a few anachronisms that jar you out of the reading, mostly the use of “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” in a Victorian setting. The plot sets this one apart from its light novel romance fellows – it follows the trajectory laid out by any number of historical romance novels since the days of Georgette Heyer and does it with aplomb. The plot centers on Fiona, the elder daughter of a baron. Fiona's younger sister Cecilia has always been a bit sickly, and since their mother died of an undisclosed illness complicated by childbirth, their father has always kept a close eye on the girls. Taking more after her father, Fiona is bold and likes to keep busy. When she was a child, that meant climbing trees and repeatedly coming home with broken bones from her adventures, and now as an adult (more or less, she's eighteen), Fiona dreams of traveling with her artist uncle. In the meantime, she's working at the gallery owned by her uncle's art dealer, and she's become an expert in the field, able to determine whether or not a painting is counterfeit by studying it and comparing it to her mental library of artistic techniques and styles. She knows that her childhood friend, Norman, is likely to be named her father's heir; he's the third son in his family and only males can inherit, but she always figured that they'd find a way or that he'd marry her sister. So when she overhears her father and Norman's planning their engagement, she's aghast. Fiona has no desire to marry, and the thought of marrying Norman feels like marrying her brother. To add insult to injury, when she confronts Norman with what she's learned, he already knows about it and is fine with it. In Fiona's mind, this shows that her father doesn't trust her and is plotting behind her back to keep her at home, somewhat literally, since married noblewomen can't work. Fiona is quietly furious, but knows better than to get angry in her father's face – this is a smart woman who will figure out exactly what she needs to do to get out of the arrangement without too much drama. So when she accidentally ends up with Lord Giles' cufflink after he helps her at a party, it doesn't take long for her to see the good sense in his friend Richard's proposal. Giles has no interest in marrying or interacting with women eager to marry him, so when Richard hears Fiona's story, he realizes that if Giles and Fiona pretend to be courting, both of them will be safe. After all, Giles outranks Norman and Fiona's father, so they can hardly go against him. They'll pretend to be dating until Cecilia comes of age, at which point she can marry Norman, and Fiona will be free. If you think that it will be that simple, this is probably your first romance novel. Once again following the established trajectory of the genre, it doesn't take long for Giles to begin catching feelings. He's not entirely aware of it, of course – he's fascinated by Fiona's knowledge, the fact that she's not interested in his rank or fortune, and that she just marches to her own beat. As of the end of the first novel, he still hasn't figured out that he's falling for her, which means that both he and Fiona are confused by his actions. He says (and possibly believes) that he's touching her because he's copying ladykiller Richard's moves, but we readers can see that there's something else going on. His insistence that Fiona wears the “contract” ring he buys her instead of signing an actual contract suggests that he's too eager to keep up the supposed façade. Part of what sets this apart, aside from Fiona's profession and the fact that she is in clear possession of a brain and uses it regularly (although volume two does challenge this idea somewhat; she needs to keep Giles apprised of what's going on), is that this isn't a fantasy. There's no magic, the ring doesn't bind Fiona to Giles via an alchemical contract, and at one point there's even a reference to a painting of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus. The illustrations are consistent in their depiction of what looks like the late Victorian era, and there's no out-of-place technology. Even though the country is never named, it's pure historical fiction, and that feels very unique among light novels that are more likely to opt for a version of eighteenth-century (ish) Europe with mages. The story flow can be a little awkward with a few jumps forward and back in time, especially in the side stories that end the book, but overall this is a book with genuine crossover appeal for romance readers. So if you're looking for an accomplished heroine, a hero with more feelings than he's aware of, and a comfortably realized world, check this out, especially if you don't typically read light novels but enjoy genre fiction. If you're already a fan of Kobato's work, this is different enough from her other series while still being just as readable and satisfying. It's a treat to have another of her series in English.