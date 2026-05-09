Pragmata Game Crosses 2 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Game reaches milestone within 16 days of launch

Image via Capcom's website © Capcom

Pragmata

announced on Thursday that its game has crossed 2 million units sold worldwide. It reached the milestone within 16 days of launch.

The game sold over 1 million units worldwide in its first two days.

The science-fiction action-adventure game launched for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 17, one week earlier than the planned April 24 date. The game also has a demo available for all four platforms.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game makes "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."

Source: Capcom