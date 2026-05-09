Otaku Anti-War Protest Organizer Reacts to Singer Masayoshi Oishi's Comments on Protest

Hiroyuki Takahashi responds to Oishi's on-air comments about March 28 protest

Image via x.com ©大石昌良

Hiroyuki Takahashi, a former teacher and organizer of the March 28 “ otaku anti-war protest," reacted on Friday to Japanese singer Masayoshi Ōishi 's comments on the protest. Takahashi said, “What stood out to me the most, was his comment that most otaku probably don't participate in such events, so as to not cause trouble for their oshi [loosely translated, their idols, favorite characters, or objects of their fandom].”

Takahashi helped organize the #OtakuNiYoruHansenDemo (#Anti-WarProtestByOtaku) in front of the National Diet Building of Japan's legislature on March 28. The theme of the movement is, "Don't turn a world in which our oshi exist into a battlefield." Organizers said that 3,800 people attended the March 28 protest, including manga creator Kentarō Takekuma ( Super Mario Adventures ) and voice actor Maya Okamoto .

Illustrator Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , The Monkey King , Zeiram ) and manga creator Nozomu Tamaki ( Dance in the Vampire Bund ) are among the artists who drew illustrations to support the protest:

Takahashi expanded on his response to Oishi's comments in a followup post:

[Oishi] said, “Anti-war protests by otaku casts too broad a net. It makes it seem like all otaku are like that.” But what's the problem with people thinking otaku are anti-war? Do otaku support war? And does calling yourself an “ otaku ” automatically mean you speak for all otaku ? It raises a lot of questions.

Oishi gave his thoughts on the March 28 otaku anti-war protest in the second segment of his radio program Young Town Kayōbi (Young Town Tuesday) on March 31. The singer said, “I'm not saying the anti-war protest is wrong, or being an otaku is wrong, but when you combine the two, I feel like it becomes complex.”

Oishi further suspected that the otaku with whom he regularly interacts are those who are used to oshi in the current Reiwa era (since 2019) and “probably have the mindset they shouldn't participate in protests like this because it might cause trouble for their oshi,” due to perceived tarnishing.

Oishi continued his comments saying fans who do not participate in anti-war protests are not in the wrong but may see that as counter to their oshi activities. The singer also acknowledged some otaku will participate in anti-war protests while not carrying the otaku label. “What I found tricky is [ otaku ] casts a wide net,” referring to train, idol, military, and anime otaku .

Oishi's main worry about the use of “ otaku ” for the March 28 protest were the perception from non- otaku : “I worried if non- otaku saw this news and think, 'Oh, so all the otaku gathered for an anti-war protest,' that would be problematic.” He was also worried this would cause a rift among otaku between those who take part in protests and those who don't.

The musician pivoted to how people can engage in anti-war or pro-peace activities at the end of the segment. Oishi said, “It's not right to just think, 'Well, then I can't do anything,'” and noted his creation of anime songs is a method for him to participate in such activities. “I've come to think earnestly contributing to the anime industry, even just a little, through my own creative works might be the best pro-peace activities I can do,” he added.

On how those not involved in the anime industry can take part in pro-peace activities Oishi said, “I think the best thing you can do is just keep supporting your oshi.”

The March 31 program is available on the Oishi Masaya no MBS Young Town YouTube channel:

Separately, Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino gave his thoughts on ongoing wars and the possibility of authoritarianism in Japan in Tokuma Shoten 's Animage magazine on April 10.