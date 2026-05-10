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The Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals July 7 Debut in 3rd Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Sunday the third promotional video and July 7 debut for Science SARU's The Ghost in the Shell (Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL) television anime series.
The anime will debut on July 7 and will air on "Ka-Anival!!," Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m. The film will have its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes. Amazon Prime Video will stream the anime worldwide, except in Russia and China. Prime Video will stream the anime in Japan as an early exclusive for a period of time.
Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed more staff and a new visual.
New staff members include:
- Art Director: Emi Katanosaka
- Art Supervision: Osamu Masuyama
- Color Design: Satoshi Hashimoto
- Director of Photography: Hikari Itō
- Editor: Kiyoshi Hirose
- Sound Director: Yuji Tange
- Sound Effects: Shota Yaso
- Recording: Yasuaki Ōta
- Music Production: Flying Dog
Lastly, Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the character designs for the main characters.Mokochan (storyboarder, key animator for DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, Tatami Time Machine Blues) is making his directorial debut with the anime at Science SARU. Toh Enjoe (The Empire of Corpses novelist; Space Dandy, Godzilla Singular Point scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Handa (Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Spriggan ONA) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along with Ryō Konishi (Journal with Witch theme song) and Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. Stone).
Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha, Science SARU, and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.
Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.
Source: Press release