The Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals July 7 Debut in 3rd Promo Video

More staff, character designs also revealed

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Sunday the third promotional video and July 7 debut for Science SARU 's The Ghost in the Shell ( Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL ) television anime series.

The anime will debut on July 7 and will air on "Ka-Anival!!," Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m. The film will have its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes. Amazon Prime Video will stream the anime worldwide, except in Russia and China. Prime Video will stream the anime in Japan as an early exclusive for a period of time.

Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed more staff and a new visual.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

New staff members include:

Lastly, Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the character designs for the main characters.

Makoto Kusanagi Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Daisuke Aramaki Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Batou Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Togusa Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Ishikawa Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Saito Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Boma Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Pazu Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Operator Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Fuchikoma Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

Science SARU

(storyboarder, key animator for) is making his directorial debut with the anime atnovelist;scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts.series,) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director.) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along withtheme song) and).

Bandai Namco Filmworks , Kodansha , Science SARU , and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka , the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.



Source: Press release