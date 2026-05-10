News
The Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals July 7 Debut in 3rd Promo Video

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
More staff, character designs also revealed

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Sunday the third promotional video and July 7 debut for Science SARU's The Ghost in the Shell (Kōkaku Kidōtai THE GHOST IN THE SHELL) television anime series.

The anime will debut on July 7 and will air on "Ka-Anival!!," Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new anime programming block that airs on Tuesday nights at 11:00 p.m. The film will have its global premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June with its first two episodes. Amazon Prime Video will stream the anime worldwide, except in Russia and China. Prime Video will stream the anime in Japan as an early exclusive for a period of time.

Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed more staff and a new visual.

01-tgits-kv-3rd
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

New staff members include:

Lastly, Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the character designs for the main characters.

1-motoko-kusanagi.png
Makoto Kusanagi
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

2-daisuke-aramaki.png
Daisuke Aramaki
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

3-batou.png
Batou
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

4-togusa.png
Togusa
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

5-ishikawa.png
Ishikawa
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

6-saito.png
Saito
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

7-boma.png
Boma
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

8-pazu.png
Pazu
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

9-operator.png
Operator
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

10-fuchikoma.png
Fuchikoma
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE

01-teaservisualver-hs-re
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 2026 Shirow Masamune/KODANSHA/THE GHOST IN THE SHELL COMMITTEE
Mokochan (storyboarder, key animator for DAN DA DAN, The Heike Story, Tatami Time Machine Blues) is making his directorial debut with the anime at Science SARU. Toh Enjoe (The Empire of Corpses novelist; Space Dandy, Godzilla Singular Point scripts) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shūhei Handa (Little Witch Academia TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Spriggan ONA) is designing the characters and also serving as chief animation director. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is serving as music director, and is composing the music along with Ryō Konishi (Journal with Witch theme song) and Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. Stone).

Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha, Science SARU, and Production I.G are on the production committee for the series.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced the new series in May 2024. Voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, the voice of Motoko Kusanagi in the franchise, died in August 2024 at 61 years old.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives