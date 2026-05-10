Needy Girl Overdose
Episode 6
by Lucas DeRuyter,
How would you rate episode 6 of
Needy Girl Overdose ?
Community score: 4.2
This episode of Needy Girl Overdose spends just about the entirety of its runtime depicting how alienating it can be to be adored and appreciated for an overtly temporal quality that Michica cannot control. It's clear that she has a deep appreciation of art and film, along with the knowledge base and vocabulary needed to explore those topics in-depth with people who share her passion, and yet most of the people she's interacted with in her life are fixated on her appearance rather than any part of her that she's put more deliberate time and effort into developing. This isn't to say that being attractive and making a career out of that doesn't involve a lot of skilled labor; it does, and this episode makes that clear, but this episode also establishes just how much of an albatross Michica's looks are and how they end up limiting her place in society.
It is not healthy that Michica feels like so much of her value is tied to her appearance, but of course, she would feel that way after being complimented on her looks for her entire life. While she's at least using her looks for her own benefit, her fixation on dying beautiful and perfect is so twisted and an overt path to self-destruction that it is too rewarding in the moment for her to pull away from. If Needy Girl Overdose is ultimately a show about the ways society today destroys young women, this episode is a great examination of how even the women who benefit from the patriarchy are constrained and suppressed by it.
Now, as for how this episode fits into the broader series, while I appreciate every character being a vehicle to explore different social circumstances, I'm starting to wish Needy Girl Overdose was a little more overt in its overarching plot and less a series of character-focused vignettes. Also, it is unfair that this episode implies that Nechika is trans without immediately going into greater detail! I need to know her backstory immediately and want to see how this vibrant and visually evocative show explores that immediately, and it is unfair that I have to wait (at least) a week to see it!!!
My frustrations with this episode's story structure and teasing reveals aside, there's nothing else in anime that explores these uncomfortable topics as well or as personally as Needy Girl Overdose right now, and I'm delighted that it's become a sleeper hit of the season.
Rating:
Lucas DeRuyter is not a streamer nor a girl, and in fact has a contentious relationship with many of those who identify as the former. He does, however, tend to overdose on entertainment and culture writing, with some of the best pieces in his body of work noted in his portfolio! While he probably could be forced to appear on a stream or podcast if the right person asked, you can regularly find his anime-related thoughts and opinions expressed in ANN's This Week in Anime column.
Needy Girl Overdose is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of Anime News Network, its employees, owners, or sponsors.
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