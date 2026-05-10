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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Final Fantasy, Frieren, Doraemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Yūki Kaji, & more!

May 10, 2026 marks Mother's Day, and people in Japan generally celebrate the holiday by giving their mothers a carnation. And all the children in the anime and manga worlds are sending their mothers a carnation and message of thanks:

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

◤ Mother's Day Illustration Released🌸 ◢
To celebrate Mother's Day today, May 10, we've released an original illustration by WIT STUDIO of a peaceful and happy moment between the Spring Agents, Hinagiku Kayo and her mother KōbaiYukiyanagi.🖼
Be sure to check it out!🌸

Doraemon

Today is Mother's Day💐
How will everyone express their thanks?

Final Fantasy

Today is Monther's Day💐
For those of you who don't usually get the chance to say it, take this opportunity to see your mom and tell her how much you appreciate her, kupo.💗
Sephiroth: Out of my way. I'm going to see my mother.

Food for the Soul

Mother's Day

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Mother's Day
Fieren: …Mom…
Sound Effect: (mumblemumble)
Off-panel: Who is your mother?!!

Yūki Kaji

Good morning!
Sunday! Today is Mother's Day💐
Don't be embarrassed and tell them how you feel!
I'm going to say “thank you” to the moms in my life, too.🕊️

The Klutzy Witch: Fukka and the Witch of Darkness

With all our love…💐

Langrisser Mobile

🌸Happy Mother's Day🌸
To the mother who always supports us.
Today, we're normally to shy to say it, but today let us sincerly say “thank you”.
Even though you're busy every day, there are surely people who are thinking of you.
To all the mothers in the world, we send you lots of love and gratitude.💐

Miffy

Mom,
Thanks for everything.

Mononoke

Today, May 10, is Mother's Day.

Netflix Japan

Today is Mother's Day 💐
Have you told your mother “thank you”?

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

Raccoon Rascal

Today is Mother's Day✨
Remember to express your thanks, mya💖(◆'∇'◆)

Mitsuki Saiga

Mother's Day💐
To my mom, who must be way up in the sky by now, thank you so much!! (I'm waving my hands like crazy in my heart)

Sonic the Hedgehog

Today is Mother's Day💐
The mother of the Sonic series is…?
We're sharing an illustration released in May 2020.🌺
For those who have recently started following us, please take this opportunity to check out our archives.✨

Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-05-10 22:20)
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