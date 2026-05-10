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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
May 10, 2026 marks Mother's Day, and people in Japan generally celebrate the holiday by giving their mothers a carnation. And all the children in the anime and manga worlds are sending their mothers a carnation and message of thanks:
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
◤ 「母の日」記念イラスト公開🌸 ◢— TVアニメ「春夏秋冬代行者 春の舞」公式🌸【土曜24:00～放送&配信中】 (@4seasons_anime) May 10, 2026
本日5月10日の「母の日」を記念して
春の代行者・花葉雛菊と母・雪柳紅梅の
穏やかで幸せなひとときを描いた
WIT STUDIO描き下ろしイラストを公開🖼
ぜひご覧ください🌸#春夏秋冬代行者 pic.twitter.com/46UHtMdR39
◤ Mother's Day Illustration Released🌸 ◢
To celebrate Mother's Day today, May 10, we've released an original illustration by WIT STUDIO of a peaceful and happy moment between the Spring Agents, Hinagiku Kayo and her mother KōbaiYukiyanagi.🖼
Be sure to check it out!🌸
Doraemon
今日は #母の日💐— 【ドラえもん公式】ドラえもんチャンネル (@doraemonChannel) May 9, 2026
みんなはどんな形で
感謝の気持ちを伝えるのかな？https://t.co/FdBmz4rY1q pic.twitter.com/Dtah1kvPjQ
Today is Mother's Day💐
How will everyone express their thanks?
Final Fantasy
💐今日は #母の日 💐— FF公式／FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasyJP) May 9, 2026
普段なかなか言えない人も、
この機会にお母さんに会って
感謝の気持ちを伝えるクポ💗#FF7 pic.twitter.com/qfJeFCc0Kx
Today is Monther's Day💐
For those of you who don't usually get the chance to say it, take this opportunity to see your mom and tell her how much you appreciate her, kupo.💗
Sephiroth: Out of my way. I'm going to see my mother.
Food for the Soul
#母の日 pic.twitter.com/ZuLs2EBg0K— TVアニメ「日々は過ぎれど飯うまし」公式 (@hibimeshi_anime) May 9, 2026
Mother's Day
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
母の日 pic.twitter.com/EqB3HZuUA3— 『葬送のフリーレン』公式 (@FRIEREN_PR) May 9, 2026
Mother's Day
Fieren: …Mom…
Sound Effect: (mumblemumble)
Off-panel: Who is your mother?!!
Yūki Kaji
おはようございます！— 梶裕貴 Yuki Kaji (@KAJI__OFFICIAL) May 9, 2026
日曜日！今日は、母の日💐
照れずに気持ち伝えましょうね！
私も母たちに、ありがとうを伝えます🕊️
Good morning!
Sunday! Today is Mother's Day💐
Don't be embarrassed and tell them how you feel!
I'm going to say “thank you” to the moms in my life, too.🕊️
The Klutzy Witch: Fukka and the Witch of Darkness
「大すき！」の気もちをこめて…💐#母の日 pic.twitter.com/42aSrzCJEF— 劇場アニメ「らくだい魔女 フウカと闇の魔女」公式 (@anime_rakumajo) May 10, 2026
With all our love…💐
Langrisser Mobile
🌸Happy Mother's Day🌸— 【公式】ラングリッサーモバイル (@Langrisser_JP) May 10, 2026
いつもそばで支えてくれるお母さんへ。
照れくさくて言えない「ありがとう」を、
今日は少しだけ素直に。
忙しい毎日の中でも、
あなたを想ってくれる人がきっといる。
この世界のすべてのお母さんに、
たくさんの愛と感謝を。💐#ランモバ#母の日 pic.twitter.com/j11R6WjL0b
🌸Happy Mother's Day🌸
To the mother who always supports us.
Today, we're normally to shy to say it, but today let us sincerly say “thank you”.
Even though you're busy every day, there are surely people who are thinking of you.
To all the mothers in the world, we send you lots of love and gratitude.💐
Miffy
おかあさん— 日本のミッフィー情報サイト (@miffy_japan) May 9, 2026
いつも ありがとう
#母の日 pic.twitter.com/e1FUXYtRES
Mom,
Thanks for everything.
Mononoke
本日5月10日は「母の日」— 『劇場版モノノ怪』公式@『蛇神』5.29公開 (@anime_mononoke) May 9, 2026
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ pic.twitter.com/AgGt43AAAJ
Today, May 10, is Mother's Day.
Netflix Japan
今日は母の日💐— Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@NetflixJP) May 10, 2026
お母さんに「ありがとう」は伝えた？#母の日 pic.twitter.com/kYPuhA3DpR
Today is Mother's Day 💐
Have you told your mother “thank you”?
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/DchNZp8FGQ— ペンギンの優しい世界-お腹すい汰＠ (@onakapeko10) May 9, 2026
Raccoon Rascal
今日は母の日だよ✨— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) May 10, 2026
感謝の気持ちを伝えてミャ💖(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #母の日 pic.twitter.com/jiq22RAxni
Today is Mother's Day✨
Remember to express your thanks, mya💖(◆'∇'◆)
Mitsuki Saiga
母の日💐— 斎賀みつき (@SaigaTweet) May 10, 2026
今はだいぶ遠い空にいるであろうかーちゃん、いつもありがとー！！(心の中で手をブンブン振っておく)
Mother's Day💐
To my mom, who must be way up in the sky by now, thank you so much!! (I'm waving my hands like crazy in my heart)
Sonic the Hedgehog
本日は母の日💐— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) May 10, 2026
ソニックシリーズのお母さんといえば…？
2020年5月に公開したこちらのイラストをご紹介🌺
最近になってフォローしてくれた方はこの機会にぜひ過去のアーカイブもご覧ください✨https://t.co/FNiBhH9VGh
Today is Mother's Day💐
The mother of the Sonic series is…?
We're sharing an illustration released in May 2020.🌺
For those who have recently started following us, please take this opportunity to check out our archives.✨
Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!