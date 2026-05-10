Interest
Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mother's Day, the day people reportedly make the most long-distance calls. And why wouldn't we? For many of us, our mothers birthed us, raised us, and generally loved us. Even in the anime and manga world, mothers are important characters. So, what sorts of messages were there to our mothers across the anime and manga world? Here's a small sample:
Shōta Aoi
今日は母の日😌— 蒼井翔太 (@shouta0811aoi) May 10, 2026
全てのお母様方、
いつもお疲れ様です😌
素敵な1日を、素敵な時間を過ごせますように😌
Today is Mother's Day😌
To all the mothers,
Thank you for all your hard work😌
I hope you have a wonderful day and enjoy every moment😌
The Beginning After The End
💐 #母の日 💐— アニメ『最強の王様、二度目の人生は何をする？』公式 (@saikyo2dome) May 10, 2026
優しく穏やかで、愛情あふれる
アーサーのお母さん、アリス！#最強の王様 #TBATE pic.twitter.com/1NHTDyHmLd
💐Mother's Day💐
Alice, Arthur's kind, gentle, and loving mother!
BraveSword×BlazeSoul
今日はなんの日～(*´▽'*)？— 【公式】ブレイブソード×ブレイズソウル (@bra_x_bla) May 10, 2026
5月10日は #母の日 ですすー♪
ということで♪
みんなのやさしいママさんのルイゼットちゃんのお写真をパシャリ♪
今日はメイちゃんも甘えていいですす？おぎゃー、ばぶばぶ♪#ブレxブレ pic.twitter.com/Pi7wmUNm6L
What's day is it today(*´▽'*)？
May 10 is Mother's Day♪
That's why♪
I snapped a photo of everyone's sweet mom, Luizette-chan!♪
Feel free to be pampered today, Mei-chan! Ooh-ah, babble-babble! ♪
Cypic
■━━━━━━━━ □— Cypic | サイピク (@Cypic_info) May 10, 2026
☘️サイピクの5月☘️
「ウマ娘 シンデレラグレイ」🥕
□━━━━━━━━ ■#母の日
💐お母さん、いつもありがとう💐
感謝の気持ちを胸にサイピク一同今月も全力疾走中‼#シングレ #アニメウマ娘 #Cypic #サイピク pic.twitter.com/OF99m8xIXA
■━━━━━━━━ □
☘️Cypic's May☘️
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray🥕
□━━━━━━━━ ■
Mother's Day
💐Thank you, Mom, for everything💐
With gratitude in our hearts, the entire Cypic team is giving it our all this month too‼
Girl Meets Rock!
／— ふつうの軽音部【公式】 (@FutsunoKeionbu) May 10, 2026
本日5月10日は#母の日！
＼
「ふつうの軽音部」第2巻収録
第12話「バンドが解散する」より#鳩野ちひろ#ふつうの軽音部#ジャンププラス pic.twitter.com/OmPlcoIK4a
／
Today, May 10, is
Mother's Day！
＼
From Girl Meets Rock! volume 2
“Let's Disband”
Natsuki Kato
今日は、母の日🌷長男から初めてのカーネーションをもらいました。泣くよ？ママ泣くよ？— 加藤夏希 (@natsuki_lo_ol_) May 10, 2026
今日は前々から行きたかったところへ行ってきます🩷 pic.twitter.com/9WsLJBW5mH
Today is Mother's Day🌷 My oldest son gave me his first carnation. I'm going to cry? Mom's going to cry? Today, I'm going somewhere I've been wanting to visit for ages 🩷
Chihiro Kawai (Ryman Meets Host)
#母の日— かわいちひろ (@chihikwi) May 10, 2026
🌷 pic.twitter.com/BibUsszAzu
Mother's Day
Monster Hunter
【今日は #母の日 】— モンハン部公式 (@CAPCOM_MHB) May 10, 2026
モンハン界で母を連想させるモンスターはいくつかいますが、モンハン部が独断でセレクトした3体がこちら♪
母はとても強し リオレイア！
英語名は Narwa the Allmother、百竜ノ淵源ナルハタタヒメ！
そして黄金の地母神 マム・タロト！
モンスターの世界も母は偉大。 pic.twitter.com/ErgFzVs45t
【Today is Mother's Day】
There are several monsters in the Monster Hunter universe that remind us of mothers, but here are the three the Monster Hunter Club has selected♪
A mother is truly mighty: Rathian!
Her English name is Narwa the Allmother, and her Japanese name is Naruhatatahime, the Origin of the Hundred Dragons!
And the Brilliant Dragon Mother Goddess of Gold, Kulve Taroth!
Even monsters word, mothers are towering figures.
Naruto
#母の日#NARUTO pic.twitter.com/VTjCrdUMbY— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) May 10, 2026
Mother's Day
Pikmin Bloom
今日は #母の日💐— Pikmin Bloom Japan │ ピクミンブルーム (@PikminBloom_jp) May 10, 2026
日頃の感謝をお母さんに
伝えてみませんか？🎁✨️ pic.twitter.com/yaI4qVJbfR
Today is Mother's Day🎁✨️
Why not express your gratitude to your mom?🎁✨
Sanrio
＼5/10（日）は #母の日／— サンリオ【公式】 (@sanrio_news) May 10, 2026
お母さん、いつもありがとう♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
サンリオキャラクターや
みんなのお母さんにメッセージを贈ろう♪ pic.twitter.com/XPozsqJ8aq
＼Today is Mother's Day／
Thank you for everything, mom♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
Send a message to Sanrio characters and all the moms out there♪
Sega
今日は母の日🌹— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) May 10, 2026
伝えたい気持ちに、“ローズ”を添えて pic.twitter.com/Y22WNtDN19
Today is Mother's Day🌹
Add a “rose” to your heartfelt message
Sylvanian Families
今日5/10は、母の日🌹— シルバニアファミリー【公式】 (@SylvanianJP) May 10, 2026
普段伝えられない感謝の気持ちを、お手紙に書いてみるのはいかがでしょうか？
シルバニアファミリーのお人形と一緒にお手紙を贈ったら、きっとよろこんでもらえますよ✨#シルバニアファミリー #シルバニア #mothersday pic.twitter.com/VPLwF7qBDs
Today, May 10, is Mother's Day🌹
Why not write a letter to express your gratitude you might not usually get to say?
If you send a letter with a Sylvanian Families doll, they're sure to love it!✨
Warner Bros. Anime Japan
今日は #母の日 💐— Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) May 10, 2026
超能力を持っていても、お母さんにとっては心配な我が子。
モブのお母さんのように、いつも温かく（心配しながら）見守ってくれる存在に、感謝をしたくなる1日です。
Today is Mother's Day! 💐
To his mother, Mob is always her son to care for.
Let's appreciate those who… pic.twitter.com/v7jMfTfSpS
Yowayowa Sensei
母性溢れる朱美さん❤#よわよわ先生 #母の日 pic.twitter.com/1O0AQkpGb6— TVアニメ「よわよわ先生」公式 (@yowayowa_anime) May 10, 2026
The motherly Akemi-san❤
Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!