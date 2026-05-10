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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Naruto, Sanrio, Monster Hunter, Yowayowa Sensei, The Beginning After The End, Sega, Sylvanian Families, & more!

Mother's Day, the day people reportedly make the most long-distance calls. And why wouldn't we? For many of us, our mothers birthed us, raised us, and generally loved us. Even in the anime and manga world, mothers are important characters. So, what sorts of messages were there to our mothers across the anime and manga world? Here's a small sample:

Shōta Aoi

Today is Mother's Day😌
To all the mothers,
Thank you for all your hard work😌
I hope you have a wonderful day and enjoy every moment😌

The Beginning After The End

💐Mother's Day💐
Alice, Arthur's kind, gentle, and loving mother!

BraveSword×BlazeSoul

What's day is it today(*´▽'*)？
May 10 is Mother's Day♪
That's why♪
I snapped a photo of everyone's sweet mom, Luizette-chan!♪
Feel free to be pampered today, Mei-chan! Ooh-ah, babble-babble! ♪

Cypic

■━━━━━━━━ □
☘️Cypic's May☘️
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray🥕
□━━━━━━━━ ■
Mother's Day
💐Thank you, Mom, for everything💐
With gratitude in our hearts, the entire Cypic team is giving it our all this month too‼

Girl Meets Rock!


Today, May 10, is
Mother's Day！

From Girl Meets Rock! volume 2
“Let's Disband”

Natsuki Kato

Today is Mother's Day🌷 My oldest son gave me his first carnation. I'm going to cry? Mom's going to cry? Today, I'm going somewhere I've been wanting to visit for ages 🩷

Chihiro Kawai (Ryman Meets Host)

Mother's Day

Monster Hunter

【Today is Mother's Day】
There are several monsters in the Monster Hunter universe that remind us of mothers, but here are the three the Monster Hunter Club has selected♪
A mother is truly mighty: Rathian!
Her English name is Narwa the Allmother, and her Japanese name is Naruhatatahime, the Origin of the Hundred Dragons!
And the Brilliant Dragon Mother Goddess of Gold, Kulve Taroth!
Even monsters word, mothers are towering figures.

Naruto

Mother's Day

Pikmin Bloom

Today is Mother's Day🎁✨️
Why not express your gratitude to your mom?🎁✨

Sanrio

＼Today is Mother's Day／
Thank you for everything, mom♡
✼•┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈┈•✼
Send a message to Sanrio characters and all the moms out there♪

Sega

Today is Mother's Day🌹
Add a “rose” to your heartfelt message

Sylvanian Families

Today, May 10, is Mother's Day🌹
Why not write a letter to express your gratitude you might not usually get to say?
If you send a letter with a Sylvanian Families doll, they're sure to love it!✨

Warner Bros. Anime Japan

Yowayowa Sensei

The motherly Akemi-san❤

Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

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