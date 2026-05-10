Interest
Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Mothers come in all sorts of forms. From the women who raised us in the home to those who nurtured us outside of the home, we have more mothers that we may think. So, let's honor all our mothers this Mother's Day with some special messages from the anime and manga worlds:
Barbapapa
Happy Mother's Day💐✧˖°.— BARBAPAPA(バーバパパ)【公式】 (@barbapapa_jp) May 10, 2026
5/10は #母の日 💗
「いつもありがとう」💐
言葉にするのは照れくさいけど、今日はちゃんと伝えよう💭💖
世界中のママたちが、笑顔で過ごせる一日になりますように🌈 #バーバパパ #barbapapa #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/iL6DFENok9
Happy Mother's Day💐✧˖°.
5/10 is Mother's Day💗
“Thank you for everything.”💐
It might be a little embarrassing to say it out loud, but make sure to tell her today💭💖
Here's to hoping moms all over the world have a day filled with smiles🌈
Bono Bono
本日、5月10日は #母の日💐— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) May 10, 2026
大切なおかあさんへ
気持ちを込めて「ありがとう」を届けよう！#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/SwNzrKkrtW
Today, 5/10, is Mother's Day💐
To Our Beloved Moms
Let's send them a heartfelt “Thank you”!
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #母の日🌹— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) May 10, 2026
おかあさん、いつもいつも本当にありがとう💗#ちびまる子ちゃん #5月10日 pic.twitter.com/cnag0fxTvT
Today is Mother's Day🌹
Mom, thank you so much for everything.💗
Dragon Quest
＼本日、5月10日は🌸 #母の日🌸／#ドラゴンクエスト シリーズに登場するお母さんたち👩🦰— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) May 9, 2026
ときに厳しく、ときに優しく、さまざまな形で見守ってくれています✨
皆さんの記憶に強く残っているキャラクターをぜひリプ欄で教えてくださいね↓ pic.twitter.com/RVLpILkD8z
＼Today, May 10, is 🌸Mother's Day🌸／
Moms from the Dragon Quest series👩🦰
Sometimes strict, sometimes kind, they watch over us in all sorts of ways✨
Please share the characters that left a lasting impression on you in the comments↓
Fairy Princess Minky Momo
今日は母の日👩💐#魔法のプリンセスミンキーモモ #憧れの夢へ #まごころの二重奏 #ミンキーモモ #minkymomo #momo_OVA pic.twitter.com/sSx7MdkzUg— ミンキーモモシリーズ公式 (@minkymomo_ap) May 10, 2026
Today is Mother's Day👩💐
I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
⋱ 本日は #母の日！🌹 ⋰— 『クラスで２番目に可愛い女の子と友だちになった』公式 (@2ndinclass) May 10, 2026
あなたの物語の裏側で、
いつも支えてくれるお母さんへ、
“ありがとう”を伝えてみませんか？❣️
📺「#クラにか」公式サイト :｡✧https://t.co/1opPSnTCmF pic.twitter.com/BrEwCV5Gpv
⋱ Today is Mother's Day🌹 ⋰
Why not say “thank you” to your mom, who's always been there supporting you behind the scenes?❣️
Junko Iwao
おはようございます✨— 岩男潤子 (@iwaojunko) May 10, 2026
今日は母の日ですね。
みなさんにとって穏やかな一日になりますように✨
優しい時間が過ごせますように✨
いつも本当にありがとう✨
🥰🐶💐
Good morning✨
Today is Mother's Day.
I hope everyone has a peaceful day✨
I hope you all have a lovely day✨
Thank you so much, as always✨
🥰🐶💐
Rena Matsui
娘のローズ役、まちゃから母の日のカーネーションをプレゼントしてもらいました。— 松井玲奈 (@renampme) May 10, 2026
虹色のカーネーション。大切にお部屋に飾ります。
ありがとう！まちゃ！ pic.twitter.com/xMBqGpvKgR
Macha, who plays my daughter Rose, gave me a carnation for Mother's Day.
It's a rainbow-colored carnation. I'll decorate my room with it and treasure it.
Thank you, Macha!
Mito (Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing)
仲良し親子🐏🐏— ミト🐻漫画連載中 (@mitokuma) May 10, 2026
母の日 pic.twitter.com/hZZhrTH2ZA
Close mother and child🐏🐏
Mother's Day
Akino Miyabi (Shingetsu no Ban ni)
かける言葉に悩みながら、子どもを見守る母の話(0/5)#母の日 pic.twitter.com/tdJx5TMtjf— みやびあきの(新月の盤に2巻発売中） (@Mi_akino) May 10, 2026
A story of a mother watching over her child while struggling over what to say.
Machiko Naminiwa (Princess Oka-san)
母や家族の話を投稿してから7年近くたちました！！— 並庭マチコ「プリンセスお母さん」4巻発売中 (@manga_m) May 10, 2026
お母さん本当にありがとう#プリンセスお母さん #母の日 pic.twitter.com/ShXzyqpx3a
It's been almost seven years since I posted about my mom and my family!!
Mom, thank you so much
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
おや？ お目覚めでしょうか、主さま。— プリンセスコネクト！Re:Dive公式 (@priconne_redive) May 10, 2026
今日はわたくしを気遣って、掃除や片付け、
お洗濯まですべて終わらせてくださったのですね。
ふふ、わたくしは本当に幸せ者です。
ささいなお返しになりますが、わたくしの膝枕でゆっくり休んでくださいまし……♪#プリコネR #母の日 pic.twitter.com/JoYHDBvXhT
Oh? Have you woken up, master?
You were so thoughtful today, cleaning, tidying up, and you even finished all the laundry for me.
Hehe, I'm a lucky girl.
This is a small token of my gratitude, but please rest comfortably on my lap…♪
Resident Evil
グレースを守るため、1人で闘ってきたアリッサ。— 【公式】バイオハザード / RESIDENT EVIL PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) May 10, 2026
そんな彼女に労いの言葉を贈りましょう。#母の日 #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/HN09pZ8uTm
Alyssa has fought alone to protect Grace.
Let's offer her some words of appreciation.
Sparks of Tomorrow
💐#母の日💐— TVアニメ『二十世紀電氣目録 - ユーレカ・エヴリカ - 』公式💡 (@denkimokuroku) May 10, 2026
愛と感謝を込めて💐#二十世紀電氣目録#ユーレカエヴリカ pic.twitter.com/BrX1kuXVuc
💐Mother's Day💐
With love and gratitude💐
Studio Ghibli
🌹Happy Mother's Day🌹— ジブリがいっぱい どんぐり共和国【公式】 (@ghibli_dongurep) May 10, 2026
おかあさんへ
ありがとうの気持ちを込めて#母の日 #どんぐり共和国 pic.twitter.com/cpZ8prTb3U
🌹Happy Mother's Day🌹
To Mom
With all my love and gratitude
Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
follow-up of Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II