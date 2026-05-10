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Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Ghibli, Dragon Quest, Resident Evil, Minky Momo, I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class, Princess Connect! Re:Dive, & more!

Mothers come in all sorts of forms. From the women who raised us in the home to those who nurtured us outside of the home, we have more mothers that we may think. So, let's honor all our mothers this Mother's Day with some special messages from the anime and manga worlds:

Barbapapa

Happy Mother's Day💐✧˖°.
5/10 is Mother's Day💗
“Thank you for everything.”💐
It might be a little embarrassing to say it out loud, but make sure to tell her today💭💖
Here's to hoping moms all over the world have a day filled with smiles🌈

Bono Bono

Today, 5/10, is Mother's Day💐
To Our Beloved Moms
Let's send them a heartfelt “Thank you”!

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Mother's Day🌹
Mom, thank you so much for everything.💗

Dragon Quest

＼Today, May 10, is 🌸Mother's Day🌸／
Moms from the Dragon Quest series👩‍🦰
Sometimes strict, sometimes kind, they watch over us in all sorts of ways✨
Please share the characters that left a lasting impression on you in the comments↓

Fairy Princess Minky Momo

Today is Mother's Day👩💐

I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

⋱　Today is Mother's Day🌹 ⋰
Why not say “thank you” to your mom, who's always been there supporting you behind the scenes?❣️

Junko Iwao

Good morning✨
Today is Mother's Day.
I hope everyone has a peaceful day✨
I hope you all have a lovely day✨
Thank you so much, as always✨
🥰🐶💐

Rena Matsui

Macha, who plays my daughter Rose, gave me a carnation for Mother's Day.
It's a rainbow-colored carnation. I'll decorate my room with it and treasure it.
Thank you, Macha!

Mito (Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing)

Close mother and child🐏🐏
Mother's Day

Akino Miyabi (Shingetsu no Ban ni)

A story of a mother watching over her child while struggling over what to say.

Machiko Naminiwa (Princess Oka-san)

It's been almost seven years since I posted about my mom and my family!!
Mom, thank you so much

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

Oh? Have you woken up, master?
You were so thoughtful today, cleaning, tidying up, and you even finished all the laundry for me.
Hehe, I'm a lucky girl.
This is a small token of my gratitude, but please rest comfortably on my lap…♪

Resident Evil

Alyssa has fought alone to protect Grace.
Let's offer her some words of appreciation.

Sparks of Tomorrow

💐Mother's Day💐
With love and gratitude💐

Studio Ghibli

🌹Happy Mother's Day🌹
To Mom
With all my love and gratitude

Did we miss any Mother's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part IV (2026-05-10 23:00)
follow-up of Happy Mother's Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
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