Heritage Auctions Celebrates the Art of Dragon Ball, Pokemon, and More!

Dragon Ball Z | "Keep the Chance Alive" 7.25" x 9.25" Goku Production Cel with Key Master Background (Toei Animation, 1991)

As part of its "The Art of Anime" series (now up to Vol. VIII), Heritage Auctions has brought together over 1,200 lots for its upcoming auction featuring cels, drawings, and more from iconic series in anime's history. Starting on Friday, May 15th and running until Sunday, May 17th, "The Art of Anime, Vol. VIII" is your chance to own rare, one-of-a-kind pieces from iconic series like Pokémon , Sailor Moon , Cowboy Bebop , and films like Akira, My Neighbor Totoro , and Kiki's Delivery Service . And at the center of it all, Heritage Auctions is focusing this edition of their long running auction series on the legendary Dragon Ball .

In celebration of the franchise 's 40th anniversary, Heritage has assembled more than 125 lots devoted to Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z , marking one of the most robust offerings of material from the series ever presented by the house. Featuring fan-favorite characters including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and Trunks, the selection captures the energy and emotional intensity that defined the series and helped transform anime into a global phenomenon.

The undeniable influence of the series, and the place it holds in the hearts of many anime fans, is why Heritage Auctions has curated so deep a collection of pieces for this edition of "The Art of Anime". What shines through in this collection is how each piece showcases the expressive linework and hand-painted effects that defined the franchise 's visual identity. And to be able to own and treasure a piece of that history is an opportunity not to be missed!

With the auction only a few days away, here is a small sample highlighting pieces from the collection that will be available starting Friday.

Golden Boy | "Computer Studies" Kintaro Oe and Madame President Production Cel, Animation Drawaing Group of 4, and Studio Print (A.P.P.P., 1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion "Mind, Matching, Moment" Eva Unit 01 Production Cel with Production Background (Gainax, 1995)

Neon Genesis Evangelion "Mind, Matching, Moment" Eva Unit 01 Production Cel with Production Background ( Gainax , 1995)

Kiki's Delivery Service | Tombo and Kiki Production Cel with Key Master Background (Studio Ghibli, 1989)

My Neighbor Totoro | Satsuki and Mei on Catbus Production Cel with Production Background (Studio Ghibli, 1988)

Sailor Moon | Inner Senshi and Tuxedo Mask Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 4 (Toei Animation, c. 1993-4)

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With more than 1,200 lots offered across three days, The Art of Anime, Vol. VIII presents an unparalleled opportunity for collectors to acquire exceptional works from nearly every major anime category. From iconic franchise moments to rare production materials and one-of-a-kind artworks, the sale captures the enduring appeal and artistic significance of anime at its highest level.



Images and information about all lots in the auction can be found here.