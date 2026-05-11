The Killer Angel Within: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Manga to End in 3rd Volume

Image via Amazon ©Mikito Chinen, Eri Takenashi, Noizi Itō, Kodansha

The Killer Angel Within: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday thatand's) manga will end in its third compiled book volume, which will ship on July 7.

The manga, based on Chinen's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte light novel series, launched in Good! Afternoon in September 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first and second volumes in January and August 2025, respectively.

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

A television anime of the novels debuted in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streams an English dub . Crunchyroll streams the series under the title Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective .

The novels also inspired a live-action series adaptation, which debuted in April 2025.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding three more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's manga adaptation in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Takenashi's Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2005. The manga was on hiatus from 2009 to 2011 while Takenashi recovered from an illness. The manga ended in 2017. The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2008. Bandai Entertainment released both the beginning of the Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens manga and its anime adaptation in North America.