News
Mikito Chinen, Eri Takenashi Launch New Ameku Takao's Detective Karte Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Ameku Nakao no Suiri Karute - Sphere no Shitenshi launches on September 6

ameku1
Image via Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime's X/Twitter account
© 知念実希人・いとうのいぢ／ストレートエッジ・天久鷹央の推理カルテ製作委員会
The ninth issue of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens creator Eri Takenashi and Mikito Chinen will launch a new manga series of Chinan's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte light novel series titled Ameku Nakao no Suiri Karute - Sphere no Shitenshi (Ameku Takao's Detective Karte: Sphere Death Angels) in the next issue on September 6.

Chinen, who is also a practicing doctor, writes the story of a doctor who solves murders and medical mysteries at the department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

The series is inspiring an anime series.

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of the novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has since started re-publishing the 13 previous volumes and adding 3 more volumes since October 2023. The novel series has over 3 million copies in cumulative circulation.

Hiroki Ohara launched the novel's original manga adaptation in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended in its fourth compiled book volume in 2018.

Source: Good! Afternoon issue 9

