Chronicles of the Going Home Club's Kuroha Launches New Manga

launchedmanga about high school occult research club on May 9

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website launched manga creator Kuroha 's new manga titled SATANICA on May 9.

Image via Shonen Jump+ ©Kuroha, Shueisha

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service releases the manga's simulpub and describes the story:

Machino and her friends are hard at work on their occult research again today. But one day, the student council tells them that their club is being disbanded... Determined to save their club, they're setting out on a mission towards revival! Eating snacks, chatting, and summoning demons whenever they have time. A laid-back, heartwarming comedy about an occult research club!

Kuroha launched the Kitakubu Katsudō Kiroku ( Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in August 2011, and ended it with its fifth volume in July 2014.

An anime adaptation premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. NIS America licensed the series, and released it on home video in North America in March 2015.

Kuroha launched the Datenshi-ron ( Fallen Angel Theory ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2022. The manga ended in its third compiled book volume, which shipped in March 2024.

Source: Shonen Jump+