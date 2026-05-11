Piccoma to Launch Short-Form Anime Category in Late May

The Viridescent Tiara, The Reincarnated Assassin Is a Swordmaster, Post-Possession Damage Control, Jack Be Invincible, Why Yuria Hid Her Wealth, Destined to Be an Outcast works to get anime on platform

Image via PR Times © YANGYONG&molto&Gwon Gyeoeul/DAON STUDIO

Piccoma , the subsidiary of Kakao, announced on April 27 it is set to introduce a new short-form animation category titled “ANIME” in late May, expanding its platform beyond comics and novels.

The feature has already entered a pre-launch phase as of April 27, with early preview events allowing select users to watch upcoming titles ahead of the official rollout. Branded as “Watch Piccoma ,” the new category signals the platform's push into serialized video content.

The animations offered under “ANIME” will be based on works originally published on Piccoma , including manga, webtoons, and web novels. The production process incorporates AI technology in certain stages while maintaining human oversight for creative direction and quality control.

Similar to its existing content model, the platform will adopt an episode-based monetization system. Users can purchase individual episodes as rentals, or access select content for free through the app's “Wait Until Free” model, which unlocks episodes after a 23-hour waiting period.

With the launch, six webtoons have anime adaptations on the platform. The official English versions of these titles are all available on Tapas , and include:

While the anime are only available within the Piccoma app, video previews of each of the six above titles are available on Piccoma 's website.