Let Me Fix You Short Anime Rescheduled to Mid-June Without Buta Productions, FAR

Anime was originally slated to be released in May

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the short anime of Sakura Kurihara 's Let Me Fix You ( Kimi o Tsumugu ) yuri manga stated on Friday that the anime is now planned to be released in mid-June.

The account stated the staff "will still publish whatever is already started and paid, but without Buta Productions or FAR involved anymore." The remaining staff are however delaying the anime from a previously planned May release "due to the incident and the time we needed to sort things out."

The announcement added that while "the current scope of the project is secure, the future beyond that remains uncertain." The announcement explained the project was "originally intended to be much bigger than what has been announced so far," and now the project has "had to adjust the plans for everything beyond that until we find a new studio that is willing to take on the project with us."

The full statement made on Friday can be read below:

To everyone who is looking forward to Kimi wo Tsumugu.



After finishing our internal discussions, we decided that we will still publish whatever is already started and paid, but without Buta Productions or FAR involved anymore. The team around ani will do their best to finish… — 君を紡ぐ (@kimiwotsumugu) May 8, 2026

Image courtesy of Dokico © 2026 Sakura Kurihara

Buta Productions

Dokico

German publisherhad originally announced on April 4 that it was working withon the short anime, andoriginally announced that the short anime would begin streaming onin late May.

On May 2, a user on X/ Twitter named Maryco (@Maryco02_) had made a now-deleted post accusing Federico Antonio Russo (also known as FAR ), the co-founder and co-producer of Europe-based animation studio Buta Productions , of allegedly grooming her. Maryco then stated on May 6 she would like "to formally retract" her accusations against FAR .

On May 3, the official X/ Twitter account for the Let Me Fix You anime had stated the staff would "need some time to discuss with all other people involved how and whether we can continue with this project. (Without " ButaPro " / FAR )." On May 4, the manga's original creator Kurihara stated on X/ Twitter that the anime would be slightly delayed.

ANN reached out to Buta Productions last week via the e-mail previously listed on the company's website, and the person who responded — who did not sign their name to the e-mail and who did not respond when asked who they were — stated Buta Productions will "stop existing" following this incident. The person who responded, speaking in first person, described the accusations as "partial, misleading and malicious."

An X/ Twitter account for Ponbleu, a group that claims to represent former staff members of Buta Productions , issued a statement on May 5, stating that the former staff of Buta Productions have separated and reorganized themselves without the involvement of FAR . The statement additionally added, " ButaPro 's statements to the media do not reflect our thoughts and opinions on this matter." The statement also lists that Ponbleu is "operating as an informal entity in order to fulfill prior obligations with clients."

ANN had also reached out to Dokico last week and the company stated it will remain involved with the project, and will be "responsible for the planning and communication between all involved parties."