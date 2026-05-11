K Manga Adds LDK Pink Sequel Manga

Sequel launched in February 2022

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced on Thursday it has added Ayu Watanabe 's L♡DK Pink ( LDK Pink ) sequel series in English.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter © Ayu Watanabe, KODANSHA

Kodansha describes the series:

Sequel to the beloved manga L♡DK! It's been several years since high school, and now Aoi and Shusei are 23 years old and still living together…but their romance hasn't cooled a bit! What does the future have in store for these lovebirds in their adult days?

Watanabe launched the LDK manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2009, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final compiled book volume in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in North America. Watanabe launched a sequel to the manga titled LDK Pink in Bessatsu Friend in February 2022, and the manga is serialized irregularly.

LDK inspired a live-action film starring Ayame Gōriki and Kento Yamazaki in April 2014. LDK Hitotsu Yane no Shita, "Suki" ga Futatsu (Two Loves Under One Roof), a new live-action film adaptation of the manga with a different cast, opened in Japan in March 2019.

Watanabe launched the Kokoro, Ai ni Arazu . (Kokoro is not in love.) manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine on July 25. Kodansha shipped the first compiled volume on December 12.

Watanabe's Arashi-kun no Dakimakura (Arashi's Hug Pillow) manga launched in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in March 2020, and it ended in January 2023.