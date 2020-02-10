LDK's Ayu Watanabe Launches Arashi-kun no Dakimakura Manga

Romance story centers on high school girl, transfer student with insomnia

The official website for Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Monday that Ayu Watanabe will launch a new manga titled Arashi-kun no Dakimakura (Arashi's Hug Pillow) in the magazine's April issue on March 13. The manga will feature on the April issue's cover, and the first chapter will have a color opening page.

The romance manga's story centers on a high school girl and a beautiful transfer student named Arashi Tsukinose who has insomnia. After sleeping together in the same bed, their relationship starts to deepen.

Watanabe launched the LDK manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2009, and ended it in August 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 24th and final volume in October 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in North America.

LDK inspired a live-action film starring Ayame Gōriki and Kento Yamazaki in April 2014. LDK Hitotsu Yane no Shita, "Suki" ga Futatsu (Two Loves Under One Roof), a new live-action film adaptation of the manga with a different cast, opened in Japan in March 2019.

Watanabe launched the Men's Life manga in Bessatsu Friend in February 2018, and ended the series last August.

Source: Bessatsu Friend (link 2)