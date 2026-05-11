Gachiakuta, Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me, The Darwin Incident Win 50th Kodansha Manga Awards

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the winners for its 50th annual Manga Awards on Monday.

Best Shōnen Manga

© Kei Urana, Kodansha

Other nominees included Utsura nai ndesu , The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity , and Ichi the Witch .

Best Shōjo Manga

Image via Amazon © Eiko Mutsuhana, Yugiri Aika, Gin Shirakawa, Kadokawa

Other nominees included In the Clear Moonlit Dusk , A Star Brighter Than the Sun , and Gazing at the Star Next Door .

Best General Manga

© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha

Other nominees included Spacewalking With You , Nezumi's First Love , Heisei Haizan-hei Sumire-chan , and Mii-chan and Yamada-san .

This year's winners will receive a certificate and a bronze statue. Winners of the Shōnen Manga and Shōjo Manga categories will both receive 2 million yen (about US$12,730), and winner of the General Manga category will receive 1 million yen (about US$6,365). (In past years when a winning manga had two creators, both creators each received 1 million yen, and when a manga had three creators, they received a total of 2 million yen.)

This year's selection committee included Seimaru Amagi ( Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo ), Natsumi Ando ( Something's Wrong With Us ), Yuzo Takada ( Blue Seed ), Hikaru Nakamura ( Arakawa Under the Bridge ), Kaoru Hayamine ( Mirage Queen novels), Hiro Mashima ( Fairy Tail ), and Hidekichi Matsumoto ( Ikimonogatari ).

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, ONE , Kyōtarō Azuma , and BOSE 's Versus manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award. Coco Uzuki 's Fall in Love, You False Angels manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Historie manga won the Best General Manga award.