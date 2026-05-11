My Friend's Little Sister Has it in For Me Manga Ends in Next Volume This Fall

11th volume shipped on May 7

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Hira Hiraoka, Ghost Mikawa

The 11th volume of Hira Hiraoka 's manga adaptation of Ghost Mikawa 's My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! ( Tomodachi no Imōto ga Ore ni Dake Uzai ) light novel series revealed on Thursday the manga will end in the 12th volume in early fall.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

If a girl teases you, that means she likes you!

Unfortunately, Akiteru knows from experience that isn't the case. Because every girl he interacts with shows him nothing but scorn, and he's not scored a single date from it! Luckily, he's more concerned with securing a spot for him and his game-development buddies at his uncle's business. But when his uncle throws him a condition that involves playing the part of his daughter's boyfriend, Akiteru has no choice but to take it.

What will his best friend's sister Iroha, who bullies him relentlessly, think of the news?

Hiraoka is drawing the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website. Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga in English digitally.

The first volume of the novels with illustrations by tomari debuted in April 2019, and SB Creative published the 11th volume in March 2025.

The series inspired a television anime on October 4 on TV Asahi and 23 other affiliate channels in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.