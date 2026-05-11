Maki Fujita's Ka no Yo no Kemono ga Miru Yume wa Manga Ends

Manga's 3rd, final volume ships on July 15

Image via Amazon ©Maki Fujita, Akita Shoten

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(The Dream the Beast of the Other World Sees) on Thursday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on July 15.

The manga's story centers on Sera, a high school girl who easily gets into trouble. She gets a detestable new bodyguard who crushes people without hesitation.

Fujita launched the manga in Monthly Princess in May 2024. Akita Shoten published the manga's first volume in November 2024, and the second volume in August 2025.

Fujita's Hiiro no Uta manga ended in December 2022. The manga launched in Monthly Princess in October 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume in February 2023.

Fujita launched the Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de (The Promise Was Made in the Corner of the Library) manga in Monthly Princess in March 2019, and ended the series in May 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2020.

ADV Manga published two volumes of Fujita's Kids Joker manga in English in 2005. Tokyopop published eight volumes of Fujita's Platinum Garden manga. Go! Comi published four volumes of Fujita's Trill on Eden manga.