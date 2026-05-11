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Moka Onmae's 'Good Morning, Good Night, and See You Tomorrow.' Manga Ends in Next Chapter
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga based on author's real-life cancer battle launched in 2023
Akita Shoten's Souffle manga website revealed on April 27 that Moka Onmae's Good Morning, Good Night, and See You Tomorrow. (Ohayō, Oyasumi, Mata Ashita.) manga will end in its next chapter. Onmae also announced on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday that the manga will end in its fourth compiled book volume. Onmae also stated that the final chapter was scheduled to be published this month, but that it might get moved to June. Onmae explained that the artwork has taken a long time, and since it is the final chapter, they want to deliver something really good.
Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and will release the first volume in November. Seven Seas describes the story:
When it comes to the topic of cancer, there is no one way to handle the news. For one young woman, Akiyama Momiji, the diagnosis leads her to reevaluate her life. Single and on her own, she's not diving into despair, instead she's ready to learn about herself and her identity in the wake of her diagnosis.
Based on the real-life experience of the author's own battle with cancer.
Onmae launched the manga on the Souffle manga website in 2023. Akita Shoten published the manga's first volume in June 2024, and the third volume on December 16.