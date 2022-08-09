News
Chronicles of the Going Home Club's Kuroha Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Datenshi-ron manga launches on September 2
The September issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on August 4 that Kuroha will launch a new comedy manga titled Datenshi-ron (Fallen Angel's Theory) in the magazine's next issue on September 2.
Kuroha launched the Kitakubu Katsudō Kiroku (Chronicles of the Going Home Club) manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in August 2011, and ended it with its fifth volume in July 2014.
An anime adaptation premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. NIS America licensed the series, and released it on home video in North America in March 2015.
Source: Jump SQ. September issue and website