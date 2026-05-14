Tamekō's Lala's Married Life Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga launched in 2018

Image via PR Times © Tamekō, Libre Publishing

Libre Publishing confirmed on Saturday that Tamekō 's Lala's Married Life ( LaLa no Kekkon ) manga has entered its final arc with its ninth volume, which shipped on the same day.

Animate International is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Lala is Ramdane's twin sister, and she has been betrothed to Wolsey, the son of a wealthy merchant family. However, Lala has feelings for someone else. For her to safely elope, her brother, Ramdane, steps in as the bride. Ramdane doesn't plan on sticking around and tries to flee the night of the wedding. However, Wolsey has other plans in mind and spikes Ramdane's drink so that he cannot escape. He aggressively imposes his will on him, and they spend a night that neither of them will ever forget.

Tamekō launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Be-Boy Gold magazine in February 2018. Animate International released the eighth volume digitally in English on February 17.

Tamekō launched the My Androgynous Boyfriend ( Genderless Danshi ni Aisareteimasu. ) manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in February 2018, and ended it in March 2023. Shodensha published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and released the fifth volume in December 2024. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in April 2021.

Source: PR Times