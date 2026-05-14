Writer Mujirushi Shimazaki, Artist Rika Kamiyoshi Launch New Manga

Yami Ochi Reijō wa Maō no Musume Alice ni Tenseishita no de Ōto de Anyaku suru Koto ni Shimashita debuted on May 6

The June issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine announced on Tuesday that writer Mujirushi Shimazaki and artist Rika Kamiyoshi has launched a new manga titled Yami Ochi Reijō wa Maō no Musume Alice ni Tenseishita no de Ōto de Anyaku suru Koto ni Shimashita ( The Dishonored Lady Was Reincarnated as the Demon King's Daughter Alice, So She Decided to Act Behind the Scenes in the Royal Capital ). The manga launched in advance on Square Enix 's Gangan Online app on May 6.

Image via Rika Kamiyoshi's X/Twitter account ©Mujiroshi Shimazaki, Rika Kamiiyoshi, Square Enix

The manga centers on Rebecca, the daughter of a noble family, who was burned at the stake with her entire family for a crime they did not commit. She gets reincarnated as the Demon King's daughter Alice, and to get revenge on the people who betrayed her and her family, she takes on a human form to begin her clandestine activities at the royal capital.

Shimazaki drew the Monster Tamer Girls ( Kaijū no Shiiku Iin ) manga. The manga ran in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine from 2015 to 2016, and Houbunsha published two compiled book volumes for the manga. Yen Press published both volumes of the manga in English in 2018.

Shimazaki and Hama 's The Necromancer Maid manga serialized in Gangan Online in April 2019 to July 2021 for three volumes. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga service publishes the series in English. Manga UP! Global also publishes Shimazaki and Kitora 's Nina is Plotting Daddy's Death three-volume manga in English.

Shimazaki and Mori Kuroi's Erio to Denki Ningyō ( Erio and Electric Doll ) short mini-series manga launched on the Tonari no Young Jump website in 2022. Shimazaki penned the manga, and Kuroi drew the art. The mini-series ended on January 9.

Kamiyoshi launched the manga adaptation of Hiroyuki Kagami 's I'm a High Schooler, But I Became an Owner of a Castle in Another World novels in 2015. The now defunct Manga Planet digital platform released the manga in English.