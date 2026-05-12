King of Prism, Last Sharknado Hold Double-Feature With Audience Call Backs Encouraged

What does an idol anime movie & Sharknado 6 have in common? Time travel.

The King of Prism franchise announced the unlikeliest of double-features at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas : King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. The Eiga Natalie website is sponsoring the double-feature, which encourages audience members to cheer and shout call-backs, on June 7.

Image via x.com ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project ©2018 FELLS POINT PRODUCTIONS, LLC.

The Eiga Natalie column “Subete no Michi ha Same ni Tsuzu (?)” [literally, All Roads Lead to Sharks (?)] inspired the double-feature. The columnist noted one of the common points of King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours and The Last Sharknado (also known as Sharknado 6: Last Chainsaw in Japan) is the plot use of time-travel. The screening will open with King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a 30-minute talk show. The program will end with The Last Sharknado from 4:40 to 6:06 p.m.

Tickets for the double-feature went on sale on Tuesday through the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas website for 3,500 yen (about US$22).