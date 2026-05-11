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Eren the Southpaw Anime Casts Natsumi Fujiwara
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the television anime of Kappi and nifuni's Hidarikiki no Eren (Eren the Southpaw) manga announced on Monday that Natsumi Fujiwara plays Akari Kishi's manager Sachiyo Saitō. Saitō appears in episode 6 of the series, which airs on Tuesday.The anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 7 at 24:00 (effectively April 8 at 12:00 a.m.). It also streams on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Shōya Chiba as Koichi Asakura
- Yumi Uchiyama as Eren Yamagishi
- Yui Ishikawa as Sayuri Katō
- Akira Sekine as Akari Kishi
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yūsuke Kamiya
- Yurina Amami as Yurina Mitsuhashi
- Kōji Yusa as Hajime Yanagi
- Tarusuke Shingaki as Shun Rukawa
- Asaki Yuikawa as Yūko Akane
- Kenichirō Matsuda as Ifū Sakuma
Distribution company GAGA streamed the anime's teaser video and describes the story:
Halfway through high school, everyone begins to seriously consider their future. Koichi Asakura, who aspires to attend an art school to become a designer, is shocked one day by graffiti scrawled on the wall of an art museum. The artist is Eren Yamagishi, a left-handed high school student whose talents have been suppressed since a certain incident.
The two eventually come to recognize each other through drawing, and Koichi embarks on his path to becoming a designer, while Eren embarks on her path to becoming a painter.
Toshimasa Suzuki (Fafner: Heaven and Earth film, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne two seasons, RWBY: Ice Queendom) is directing the anime at Production I.G and Signal.MD. Taku Kishimoto (BLUE LOCK two seasons, Haikyu!! series, Moriarty the Patriot) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Gotō (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex: Solid State Society film character designer and chief animation director, Parappa the Rapper) is the animation character designer. Yuka Fukuchi and Akane Tamai (both Shinkalion Change the World and Platinum End episode animation directors) are designing the characters and are also the chief animation directors. ALI performs the opening theme song "Funkin' Beautiful feat. ZORN," and Ima Murasaki performs the ending theme song "New Walk."
Additional staff includes:
- Color Key Artist: Mitsuko Sekimoto
- Art Director: Takeshi Satō
- Art Setting: Kazuhiro Obata
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shun Arimura
- Editing: Jun'ichi Masunaga
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
- Music: PC Music Club
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website debuted a new serialization for the manga on March 4. The new story is set in 2026, and involves a new "competition" in the Meguro Advertising Agency. The manga's 25th compiled book volume shipped on May 1.
Kappi debuted the manga on the cakes web manga service in March 2016. Kappi then launched a remake with art by nifuni on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2017. The manga ended in October 2022, and it got an extra chapter that December. Shueisha also published the manga's 23rd and 24th compiled book volumes, the latter being its final, that December.
The manga inspired a live-action series in October 2019.
Sources: Eren the Southpaw anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie