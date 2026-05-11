Live-Action Summer of You Series Announces Cast, Staff

The official website for the live-action series of Nagisa Furuya 's The Summer of You boys love manga announces the series' main cast and staff on Tuesday. The series will star Tomoya Oku ( Kamen Rider Revice, Kimi to Yukite Saku ~ Shinsen-gumi Seishun Roku~, left in image below) as Wataru Toda and Kazuto Mokudai ( Kamen Rider Geats, Secret Love with Prince, right in image below) as Chiharu Saeki.

Kozue Sasaki (live-action Sugar Dog Life ) and Takashi Haga (live-action At 25:00 in Akasaka ) are directing the series, with scripts by Yō Saitō. Erina Koyama (live-action Kowloon Generic Romance , Sugar Dog Life ) is composing the music for the series.

The series will exclusively stream in advance on the U-NEXT streaming service in Japan from June 24, and the series will debut on TV Tokyo 's "Drama NEXT" programming block on July 1.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English and describes the story:

Chiharu Saeki and and Wataru Toda are two high school students who share a common hobby: They love to watch movies. After they meet, they become fast friends, until one day, when Chiharu confesses his love for Wataru. Wataru says that Chiharu's confession doesn't bother him, and the boys continue throughout their summer, going to pilgrimages to see film spots from their favorite movies. But the more time he spends with Chiharu, Wataru realizes he may not only be as unaffected by Chiharu's confession as he claimed to be, but those feels may also be mutual.

Furuya serialized the manga in Ichijinsha 's gateau magazine from 2017 to 2019. Ichijinsha released the first compiled book volume titled Kimi wa Natsu no Naka ( My Summer of You ) in 2017, and the limited edition second volume titled Kimi to Natsu no Naka ( My Summer With You ) in 2019. Ichijinsha released two more limited edition volumes of Kimi to Natsu no Naka in 2022 and July 2025. Manga Planet also added the manga to its catalog in 2023.