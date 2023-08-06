×
Manga Planet to Add Blue Lock, Boys Run the Riot, Cardcaptor Sakura, More Kodansha Manga

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service plans to add 500+ Kodansha titles to its catalog starting this month

Manga Planet announced on Friday that it is planning to add more than 500 manga titles from Kodansha, starting this month.

20230804-manga-planet-press-release-main-image.png
Image courtesy of Manga Planet

The new titles will include, among others:

Manga Planet added its first wave of Kodansha titles in 2021, which included more than 150 titles from the publisher. Manga Planet plans to add more than 4,000 volumes of Kodansha titles gradually in batches starting this month.

The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in April 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.

Source: Press release

