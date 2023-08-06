News
Manga Planet to Add Blue Lock, Boys Run the Riot, Cardcaptor Sakura, More Kodansha Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Service plans to add 500+ Kodansha titles to its catalog starting this month
Manga Planet announced on Friday that it is planning to add more than 500 manga titles from Kodansha, starting this month.
The new titles will include, among others:
- Blue Lock by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura
- Boys Run the Riot by Keito Gaku
- Cardcaptor Sakura Collector's Edition by CLAMP
- Hitorijime Boyfriend by Memeko Arii
- Loveless 1 (2-in-1 edition) by Yun Kouga
- Mars by Fuyumi Soryo
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal Edition by Naoko Takeuchi
- The Summer of You (My Summer of You) by Nagisa Furuya
- Tokyo Mew Mew Omnibus by Mia Ikumi
- Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura
- What Did You Eat Yesterday? by Fumi Yoshinaga
- Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama
- Yuri Is My Job! by Miman
Manga Planet added its first wave of Kodansha titles in 2021, which included more than 150 titles from the publisher. Manga Planet plans to add more than 4,000 volumes of Kodansha titles gradually in batches starting this month.
The Manga Planet and futekiya manga subscription services combined their libraries into a single service under the Manga Planet brand in April 2023. The company will launch an Android and iOS application for the new combined service in summer 2023.
Source: Press release