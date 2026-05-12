AnimEigo Schedules Alien Nine Anime Blu-ray Disc for June 9

Image courtesy of AnimEigo

AnimEigo announced on Monday that its physical Blu-ray Disc release of the original video anime adaptation of Hitoshi Tomizawa Alien Nine manga will ship on June 9. The release will feature an English dub as well as Japanese audio with English subtitles. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray Disc are open now.

AnimEigo describes the story:

It follows three elementary school girls – Yuri Otani, Kumi Kawamura, and Kasumi Tomine – who are forced to fight off invading aliens as part of the school's "Anti-Alien Team.”

Features for the release include:

Clean opening and ending animation

Original English cast interview

Original promos

Dubbing diary

Music clip

Staff interview

“Steps to Alien Fighters” featurette with Japanese voice cast

Executive producer Tarō Maki interview

This is the first HD release for the series, and it features an AstroRes restoration and upscale.

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) directed episodes 2-4 of the four-episode OVA series ( Jirō Fujimoto directed episode 1). The anime debuted in May 2001. Central Park Media previously released the series in North America.

AnimEigo will also ship a physical Blu-ray Disc release of the Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope ( Hotori - Tada Saiwai o Koinegau ) anime special on June 9.



Source: Press release