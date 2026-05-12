I'm Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend Light Novel Series End

Novels debuted in 2021

Jōyō Nishi 's I’m Fine With Being the Second Girlfriend series ended with the ninth and final novel on Saturday. Dengeki Bunko streamed a special voiced promotional video to commemorate the end of the series.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

voices Akane Hayasaka, andvoices Hikari Tachibana.

Seven Seas publishes the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

Shirou Kirishima and Akane Hayasaka have a secret relationship that they keep to themselves. Despite having feelings for other people, the two act like lovers when they're alone, knowing their hearts ache for their first choices. They even made a promise to end things the moment feelings with their first choice became mutual. But as they grow closer with each other and their crushes, the act becomes something real, something unexpected. When it comes down to picking their crush or the person that has grown closest to them… will they be able to make the right choice?

Kadokawa published the first novel with illustrations by ReTake in 2021. The novels ranked 15th in the Next Light Novel Awards in 2021. The novels ranked 7th in the paperback category and 3rd in the new titles category in the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! awards in 2023.

Ninoko launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus platform in 2022. Kadokawa published the third volume on January 27. Seven Seas will ship the first volume in July.

Sources: Dengeki Bunko 's YouTube channel, Anime! Anime!

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.