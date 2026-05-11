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Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Too Many Losing Heroines!, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch, Black Butler, Mahoromatic, Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko, Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life, Trapped in a Dating Sim, & more!

A happy accident occurred on May 10, 2026, in Japan: it was both Mother's Day and Maid Day. While most people in the anime and manga world sent Mother's Day messages, some celebrated all things maids. And still others had some fun mixing the two holidays together. So, here's to all the maid mother's in the anime and manga worlds:

Bow Ditama (Kiss×sis, Mahoromatic)

Just made May 10…
Illustration: I heard today is Flat-Chested Maid Day??
Yours is just a naked apron!!

Koume Fujichika (Supervillain Boy)

Maid Day

Konomi Fujimura

Maid Day🥹🫶🫶🫶

Yayoi Hizuki (Class no Inkya Ojō-sama no Shitsuji ni Narimashita)

It's Maid's Day, so here's a clumsy young lady who wants to help out her maid☕🧹👕

Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko

Haruka-san, Danpei's mother wearing the Nikaido family's maid uniform is the only person who fits Mother's Day and Maid Day

Indosō (Building a Monster Girl Harem with Forbidden Science)

A maid robot with a strong sense of self. (Maid Day)

Junichi Inoue

I can't believe this is the only thing I drew for Maid Day

Natsume Kurusu (A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans)

From 4 p.m.! It's a maid.
Maid Day, I'm going to become a maid?!【Natsume Kurusu/Nijisanji】

Susumu Maeya (The Food Diary of Miss Maid)

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight!
The sixth episode of The Food Diary of Miss Maid will air!
Believe it or not, today is Maid Day! I hope you enjoy watching the maid while sipping on a delicious drink☺️
(I'll be watching it live on BS Asahi at 11 p.m. today!)

Rika Nakagawa

Maid Day

Manabu Nii

Maid Day
Maid Cafe🫖 Alice Kumiko

Nikumaru (Bad Girl)

Little maids

Tei Ogata (Dai Seirei no Keiyakusha)

Our secret pose maid

Nozomi Suzuhara

Maid Day🖤🤍🖤🤍

Saho Tenamachi (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

That's true…!
She's just too much of a maid (professional)…

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch

Maid Day

Yana Toboso (Black Butler)

Since today is apparently Maid Day, I'm posting some art from chapters 150 and beyond of Black Butler, where the series is all about maids.
The last image features a maid who's thrown off her maid outfit, a maid, and a battle between maids【Toboso】

Too Many Losing Heroines!

May 10 is Maid Day🐈

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

←Mother's Day
Maid Day→

Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life

Maid Day
🐺☕

Did we miss any Maid Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
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