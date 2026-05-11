Interest
Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
A happy accident occurred on May 10, 2026, in Japan: it was both Mother's Day and Maid Day. While most people in the anime and manga world sent Mother's Day messages, some celebrated all things maids. And still others had some fun mixing the two holidays together. So, here's to all the maid mother's in the anime and manga worlds:
Bow Ditama (Kiss×sis, Mahoromatic)
ギリギリ5月10日……#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/634yZzlW3V— ぢたま某＠八方塞がり中 (@ditamabow) May 10, 2026
Just made May 10…
Illustration: I heard today is Flat-Chested Maid Day??
Yours is just a naked apron!!
Koume Fujichika (Supervillain Boy)
メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/toQ6upiRLg— 藤近小梅『大悪党少年』４巻3/6発売 (@hujiume) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Konomi Fujimura
メイドの日🥹🫶🫶🫶 https://t.co/jCI0g1QJlz— 藤村鼓乃美 (@Necono3) May 10, 2026
Maid Day🥹🫶🫶🫶
Yayoi Hizuki (Class no Inkya Ojō-sama no Shitsuji ni Narimashita)
メイドの日なので、メイドさんたちをお手伝いしたい不器用お嬢様☕🧹👕 pic.twitter.com/yJfCUZXOoM— ひづき夜宵🎀🐭 (@hiduki_yayoi) May 10, 2026
It's Maid's Day, so here's a clumsy young lady who wants to help out her maid☕🧹👕
Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko
#母の日 と #メイドの日 1人でまかなえる— 炎の闘球女ドッジ弾子公式@6巻発売中！ (@DojjiZi) May 10, 2026
弾平の母で二階堂家のメイド服着てるはるかさん pic.twitter.com/jUeGqT6jNR
Haruka-san, Danpei's mother wearing the Nikaido family's maid uniform is the only person who fits Mother's Day and Maid Day
Indosō (Building a Monster Girl Harem with Forbidden Science)
思想が強いメイドロボ。(メイドの日) pic.twitter.com/7CRdpKLQmn— インド僧@農学無双4巻発売中！ (@indozou) May 10, 2026
A maid robot with a strong sense of self. (Maid Day)
Junichi Inoue
#メイドの日 描いたのこれしかない衝撃 pic.twitter.com/G4QAj62Ddt— 井上純一（希有馬屋）『逆資本論』発売中 (@KEUMAYA) May 10, 2026
I can't believe this is the only thing I drew for Maid Day
Natsume Kurusu (A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans)
16時から！メイドです。#メイドの日 わ、わたしが……メイドに……!?【来栖夏芽/にじさんじ】 https://t.co/XcLxxX9s6N pic.twitter.com/ufzV2oK5gR— 来栖夏芽🐏🎵アニメ『人外教室』ありがとう‼にじさんじの新人作家 (@kurusu72me) May 10, 2026
From 4 p.m.! It's a maid.
Maid Day, I'm going to become a maid?!【Natsume Kurusu/Nijisanji】
Susumu Maeya (The Food Diary of Miss Maid)
このあと22時から！— 前屋 進 (@no33no) May 10, 2026
『 #メイドさんは食べるだけ ( #メイ食べ )』6食目が放送されます！
今日はなんと #メイドの日 ！美味しい飲み物と一緒にメイドさん達を楽しんでいただけたら嬉しいです☺️
(私は今日は11時からBS朝日さんでリアタイします！) pic.twitter.com/RS1fSMVekI
Starting at 10 p.m. tonight!
The sixth episode of The Food Diary of Miss Maid will air!
Believe it or not, today is Maid Day! I hope you enjoy watching the maid while sipping on a delicious drink☺️
(I'll be watching it live on BS Asahi at 11 p.m. today!)
Rika Nakagawa
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/WNuGiKsfKB— 中川梨花 (@nkrika_official) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Manabu Nii
#メイドの日— 仁井学 NII Manabu (@aleos696) May 10, 2026
メイド喫茶🫖アリス久美子 pic.twitter.com/UgFnz2VzEe
Maid Day
Maid Cafe🫖 Alice Kumiko
Nikumaru (Bad Girl)
小さいメイドさん達 pic.twitter.com/okoDcYfjS6— 肉丸@ヤンマガ連載＆きららばっどがーる連載中 (@nikumarusuisann) May 10, 2026
Little maids
Tei Ogata (Dai Seirei no Keiyakusha)
ないしょって仕草のメイドさん— 緒方てい (@ogatatei) May 10, 2026
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/uiPrL3DArd
Our secret pose maid
Nozomi Suzuhara
#メイドの日 🖤🤍🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/x31UmHNGlT— 鈴原希実 (@NozomiSuzuhara) May 10, 2026
Maid Day🖤🤍🖤🤍
Saho Tenamachi (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)
たしかに…！— 手名町紗帆🐰ロシデレ漫画9巻発売中💜 (@tenacitysaho) May 10, 2026
あまりにもメイド(本職)すぎて…#メイドの日 https://t.co/gk0qeWDV9P pic.twitter.com/dmXxa5J7Xz
That's true…!
She's just too much of a maid (professional)…
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/HBiF6F2zgp— 黒猫と魔女の教室公式【TVアニメ化決定&最新14巻発売中】 (@witch_classroom) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Yana Toboso (Black Butler)
今日はメイドの日らしいので、 #黒執事 がメイド三昧をしていた150話以降の絵を貼ります。— 枢やな_Staff (@toboso_official) May 10, 2025
最後の1枚はメイド服を脱ぎ捨てたメイドと、メイドと、メイドのバトル【枢】#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/H0zMRSi5zs
Since today is apparently Maid Day, I'm posting some art from chapters 150 and beyond of Black Butler, where the series is all about maids.
The last image features a maid who's thrown off her maid outfit, a maid, and a battle between maids【Toboso】
Too Many Losing Heroines!
5月10日はメイドの日🐈 pic.twitter.com/sTd8f60jpR— 『負けヒロインが多すぎる！（マケイン）』原作1〜8.5巻＆コミックス1〜5巻好評発売中！ (@makeine0718) May 9, 2026
May 10 is Maid Day🐈
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs
← #母の日#メイドの日 → pic.twitter.com/JK6kFh3KCU— 『乙女ゲー世界はモブに厳しい世界です』＆『ヴァルキリー・バレット』原作公式 (@mobseka) May 10, 2026
←Mother's Day
Maid Day→
Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life
#メイドの日— 森下みゆ@尾守つみきと奇日常。9 巻(3/18頃〜) (@motamiyu7n) May 10, 2026
🐺☕ pic.twitter.com/vrPvPKgvUc
Maid Day
🐺☕
Did we miss any Maid Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!