Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

Animation cels, production materials, and more are hitting the auction block. Check out "The Art of Anime, Vol. VIII" and see how you too can own a piece of anime history.

― As part of its "The Art of Anime" series (now up to Vol. VIII), Heritage Auctions has brought together over 1,200 lots for its upcoming auction featuring cels, drawings, and more from iconic series in anime's history. Starting on...