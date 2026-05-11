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Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Frieren, Sound! Euphonium, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, Masami Ōbari, The Food Diary of Miss Maid, Puniru is a Kawaii Slime, & more!

Japan marks May 10 as an unofficial holiday, Maid Day. A wordplay on “May” and the number 10 being pronounced as “do” in Japanese, Maid Day has gained some traction among Japanese people in recent years. Here's to all our favorite maids in the anime and manga worlds:

Akira Failing in Love

Maid Day.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

🫖Maid Visuals Released🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵‍♀️🫖
Maid visuals of Alya and Yuki are here✨
We hope you have a wonderful day!

🫖Maid Visual Digital Card🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵‍♀️🫖
We're giving away a digital card featuring the maid visual Aria Ver.🤍 ✨

🫖Maid Visual Digital Card🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵‍♀️🫖
We're giving away a digital card featuring the maid visual Yuki Ver.🤍 ✨

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Maid Day

Google Play Japan

Today is Maid Day
Peace, peace✌✌
When it comes to maids in Blue Archive, it's Chibi Mei… but rather C&C, led by Neru, the symbol of certain victory!
We won't be able to take our eyes off these five heroes, who have saved the day time and time again.
Making sure the students never have free time.

Hero's Web

May 10 is Maid Day.
A cat maid is hard at work in Pandaia's Neko no Oshigoto.

Yūki Hirose

Maid Day

Tomori Kanakogi (Nora Tabi. Suki Aru Tokoro ni Michi wa Aru)

A quick sketch I felt like drawing

Maedakun (Puniru is a Kawaii Slime)

So it's possible for Maid Day and Mother's Day to fall on the same day

Kamome Maruyono (Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san)

＼Mochizuki-san Collaboratio Café 2026／
Introducing an original key visual illustration💥💥
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Part ①: Mochizuki-san in a maid outfit☕️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Reservations for the Tokyo event open on Thursday, May 14, at 7:00 PM😋🍚✨
Maid Day

Momoco (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian illustrator)

Maid Day

Iori Nomizu

Apparently, today is “Maid Day” because the May 10 (do)! How punny😂
Here's some photos from my days working part-time and from my 20th-anniversary event in the entertainment industry.

Masami Ōbari

This day has come around again, hasn't it? 🤖✨
How time flies…

Sound! Euphonium

🎀Maid Day🎀
Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 in theaters now🎬

Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)

Maid Day
Comic: Panel 1: Welcome to the Principal's Collaboration café.
Panel 2: Door: Toilet
SLAM
Panel 3: Right! Time to go home!!

Tannen ni Hakkō (Kono Healer, Mendokusai)

Tannen ni Hakkō posted a page from Kono Healer, Mendokusai chapter 75.

Maid Day

Tapioca (Ura areu Girl ni Ore dake Shitteru Suki ga Aru illustrator)

Maid Day

The Food Diary of Miss Maid

The Food Diary of Miss Maid × Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
🎉Maid Day Celebration🎉
“Working Maid and Eating Maid” anime collaboration illustration released🤩
Suzume Tachibana and Melody Wave have swapped items that are “typical” of themselves.
Don't miss this exclusive visual👀

Sirou Tunasima (Jinrōki Winvurga)

Maid Day

Sumire Uesaka

Maid Day! (Sumipe)

Yura Urushibara (Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood)

Maid Day
I end up using the same illustration every year, but it is Maid Day after all.
Maybe I should draw new maids soon…

Did we miss any Maid Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-05-11 23:59)
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