Interest
Happy Maid Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japan marks May 10 as an unofficial holiday, Maid Day. A wordplay on “May” and the number 10 being pronounced as “do” in Japanese, Maid Day has gained some traction among Japanese people in recent years. Here's to all our favorite maids in the anime and manga worlds:
Akira Failing in Love
メイドの日。 pic.twitter.com/KNSTDGiM4V— 『百瀬アキラの初恋破綻中。』公式 (@momose_hatanchu) May 10, 2026
Maid Day.
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
🫖メイドビジュアル公開🫖— 『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』公式 (@roshidere) May 10, 2026
TVアニメ『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』
本日5月10日は #メイドの日🤵♀️🫖
アーリャと有希のメイドビジュアルをお届け✨
ぜひ素敵な1日をお過ごしください!
▼デジコン配布▼https://t.co/gIHZREc1GA#ロシデレ pic.twitter.com/DTXi5kTO8n
🫖Maid Visuals Released🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵♀️🫖
Maid visuals of Alya and Yuki are here✨
We hope you have a wonderful day!
🫖メイドビジュアルデジコン🫖— 『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』公式 (@roshidere) May 10, 2026
TVアニメ『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』
本日5月10日は #メイドの日🤵♀️🫖
メイドビジュアル アーリャver
のデジコンをプレゼント🤍 ✨#ロシデレ pic.twitter.com/qLfA3GmIDv
🫖Maid Visual Digital Card🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵♀️🫖
We're giving away a digital card featuring the maid visual Aria Ver.🤍 ✨
🫖メイドビジュアルデジコン🫖— 『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』公式 (@roshidere) May 10, 2026
TVアニメ『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』
本日5月10日は #メイドの日🤵♀️🫖
メイドビジュアル 有希ver
のデジコンをプレゼント🖤✨#ロシデレ pic.twitter.com/PGm4noNkCP
🫖Maid Visual Digital Card🫖
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian
Today, May 10, is Maid Day🤵♀️🫖
We're giving away a digital card featuring the maid visual Yuki Ver.🤍 ✨
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/bbgTdq2UyV— 『葬送のフリーレン』公式 (@FRIEREN_PR) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Google Play Japan
今日は #メイドの日 ですね— Google Play JP (@GooglePlayJP) May 10, 2026
ピース、ピース。✌✌#ブルアカ のメイドといえば
チビメイ…ではなくて
約束された勝利の象徴・ネルが率いるC&C！
いろいろな場面を救ってきた
5 人の活躍には今後も目が離せませんね
生徒たちに暇な時間ができないように
▼今すぐログイン！https://t.co/5gpDDi2glb pic.twitter.com/1W4Hhs8DsK
Today is Maid Day
Peace, peace✌✌
When it comes to maids in Blue Archive, it's Chibi Mei… but rather C&C, led by Neru, the symbol of certain victory!
We won't be able to take our eyes off these five heroes, who have saved the day time and time again.
Making sure the students never have free time.
Hero's Web
５月10日は「#メイドの日」です。#ぱんだにあ 先生の『#ねこのおしごと』では、ねこのメイドさんが活躍しています。— HERO'S Web (@heros_1101) May 10, 2026
コミックスのご購入はこちら︎▶︎https://t.co/eE03oPfRiK pic.twitter.com/X3eG6aTTNu
May 10 is Maid Day.
A cat maid is hard at work in Pandaia's Neko no Oshigoto.
Yūki Hirose
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/ochyqrlU2I— 広瀬ゆうき (@hiroseyuuki) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Tomori Kanakogi (Nora Tabi. Suki Aru Tokoro ni Michi wa Aru)
描きたくなっちゃったrkgk#メイドの日 #のら旅 pic.twitter.com/Z6D0FFN4IJ— 鹿子木灯🐱 (@kanakogi_tomori) May 10, 2026
A quick sketch I felt like drawing
Maedakun (Puniru is a Kawaii Slime)
メイドの日と母の日が重なることあるんだ #ぷにるはかわいいスライム #ぷにかわ pic.twitter.com/rjdnD004bU— まえだくん ぷにる単行本10巻1/28発売 (漫画家) (@maedakun_PR) May 10, 2026
So it's possible for Maid Day and Mother's Day to fall on the same day
Kamome Maruyono (Dokagui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san)
＼#もちづきさんコラボカフェ 2026／— ドカ食いダイスキ！ もちづきさん公式 (@dokaguidaisuki) May 10, 2026
キービジュアル描き下ろしイラストご紹介💥💥
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
その①メイド姿もちづきさん☕️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
東京開催ご予約は
《5/14（木）19時》より開始です😋🍚✨
👇https://t.co/vmdnT2PkcA#メイドの日 https://t.co/xAJnHYae0f pic.twitter.com/Xqa1fKRGCd
＼Mochizuki-san Collaboratio Café 2026／
Introducing an original key visual illustration💥💥
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Part ①: Mochizuki-san in a maid outfit☕️
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Reservations for the Tokyo event open on Thursday, May 14, at 7:00 PM😋🍚✨
Maid Day
Momoco (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian illustrator)
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/gLxo2PKkPy— ももこ (@momoco_haru) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Iori Nomizu
5月(May)10日(十)で、今日はメイドの日ですって！そんな語呂合わせ😂— 野水伊織 (@nomizuiori) May 10, 2026
古のバイト時代と、芸能活動20周年記念イベントの時のお写真たち。 pic.twitter.com/dq4SiUZupg
Apparently, today is “Maid Day” because the May 10 (do)! How punny😂
Here's some photos from my days working part-time and from my 20th-anniversary event in the entertainment industry.
Masami Ōbari
今年もこの日が来ましたか🤖✨— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) May 10, 2026
一年早いですね‥#メイドの日#メイドの日2026#ブレバン #ブレイバーン pic.twitter.com/lWOohIL1o9
This day has come around again, hasn't it? 🤖✨
How time flies…
Sound! Euphonium
🎀 #メイドの日 🎀#ユーフォ最終楽章 前編 大ヒット上映中🎬 pic.twitter.com/7aDocJxioU— アニメ「響け！ユーフォニアム」公式 (@anime_eupho) May 10, 2026
🎀Maid Day🎀
Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 1 in theaters now🎬
Kazutoshi Soyama (Dangerous Jii-san Ja)
メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/7oTnV6K5L9— 曽山一寿 (@soyamanga) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Comic: Panel 1: Welcome to the Principal's Collaboration café.
Panel 2: Door: Toilet
SLAM
Panel 3: Right! Time to go home!!
Tannen ni Hakkō (Kono Healer, Mendokusai)
Tannen ni Hakkō posted a page from Kono Healer, Mendokusai chapter 75.
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/qukKwqBf1V— 丹念に発酵 (@tannen_h) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Tapioca (Ura areu Girl ni Ore dake Shitteru Suki ga Aru illustrator)
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/HIbPiqtdaH— たぴおか◉🧋電撃文庫「うらがーる」発売中！ (@OekakiTapioka) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
The Food Diary of Miss Maid
#メイ食べ × #オールワークスメイド— メイドさんは食べるだけ【公式】🎉最新⑤巻絶賛発売中🎉2026年4月よりアニメ好評放送中 (@lovetoeat_maid) May 10, 2026
🎉メイドの日記念🎉
「働くメイドと食べるメイド」アニメコラボイラスト公開🤩
橘スズメ と メロディ・ウェーブ がお互いの"らしい"アイテムを交換した
ここでしか見られないビジュアルに注目です👀 pic.twitter.com/EYffRHxX7M
The Food Diary of Miss Maid × Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!
🎉Maid Day Celebration🎉
“Working Maid and Eating Maid” anime collaboration illustration released🤩
Suzume Tachibana and Melody Wave have swapped items that are “typical” of themselves.
Don't miss this exclusive visual👀
Sirou Tunasima (Jinrōki Winvurga)
#メイドの日 pic.twitter.com/XTIxnxVzdF— 綱島志朗 人狼機ウィンヴルガ「叛逆篇」第5巻 2026/5/20発売決定！ (@k2batto) May 10, 2026
Maid Day
Sumire Uesaka
メイドの日〜〜〜〜〜！！！（すみぺ） https://t.co/EAB1jqwNVG— 上坂すみれ_official (@uesaka_official) May 10, 2026
Maid Day! (Sumipe)
Yura Urushibara (Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood)
#メイドの日— 『桃源暗鬼』漆原侑来 (@tougenanki) May 10, 2026
毎年同じイラストになっちゃいますがメイドの日なので。
そろそろ新しいメイドを描くか… pic.twitter.com/tafmUsQLqb
Maid Day
I end up using the same illustration every year, but it is Maid Day after all.
Maybe I should draw new maids soon…
Did we miss any Maid Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!