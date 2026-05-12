'With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess' Light Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

Animation ID announced on Tuesday that the light anime adaptation of SORAJIMA and Aminohada 's With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess ( Kizu Darake Seijo Yori Hōfuku wo Komete ) vertical-scrolling webtoon is premiering a second season in October. Animation ID also announced the returning cast members, new director, and returning staff members.

The returning cast members are:

Saya Fukase ( Hyakki Yakou Shou , I Want You To Show Me Your Panties With a Disgusted Face Returns ) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos / Imageworks Studio , replacing first season's director Chisaki . Returning staff members include sound director Yūichi Imaizumi , Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi for sound effects, music composer onoken , and Kazuya Takahashi overseeing the production.

The anime's first season aired in July 2025 on tvk and, and also streamed on various streaming services in Japan.

Pocket Comics releases the series in English, and it describes the story:

Rua is a saintess candidate who possesses the power of healing. But her ability had one flaw: she could only heal others by transferring their wounds onto herself. Because of this, others bullied her, calling her the "Fallen Saintess." But it didn't bother Rua because her best friend Arianne always stood up for her. One day, Rua's crush, Commander Garrett, was on the brink of death from a beast attack. Rua healed him, which left her on the verge of death. When she woke up, she learned that all the credit was given to Arianne, and she finally saw her best friend's true color. Devastated, Rua is lost and helpless when the second prince appears in front of her with a tempting offer. What would happen to Rua as she begins her new life as a villainess?



In Japan, the webtoon runs on comico. The series launched in August 2022 and in English in October 2022. The series' main story ended in June 2025. The series has been releasing side story chapters since it ended, but announced in October that it will go on hiatus indefinitely.

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs. Other "light anime" Animation ID has produced include Lockdown Zone: Level X , Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi , Moriarty's Perfect Crime , Kanagawa Elves , and Monster Eater .

Sources: Animation ID's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie