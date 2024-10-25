Sorajima, Aminohada's 'With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess' Webtoon Gets 'Light Anime' in 2025

Animation ID announced on September 27 that SORAJIMA and Aminohada's With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess ( Kizu Darake Seijo Yori Hōfuku wo Komete ) vertical-scrolling webtoon is getting a "light anime" adaptation in 2025, and the company additionally announced the cast members on Friday.

The anime will star:

Chisaki is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos / Imageworks Studio . Yūichi Imaizumi is the sound director, and Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi are handling the sound effects. onoken is composing the music. Kazuya Takahashi is overseeing the production.

Pocket Comics releases the series in English, and it describes the story:

Lua is a saintess candidate who possesses the power of healing. But her ability had one flaw: she could only heal others by transferring their wounds onto herself. Because of this, others bullied her, calling her the "Fallen Saintess." But it didn't bother Lua because her best friend Arianne always stood up for her.

One day, Lua's crush, Commander Garrett, was on the brink of death from a beast attack. Lua healed him, which left her on the verge of death. When she woke up, she learned that all the credit was given to Arianne, and she finally saw her best friend's true color. Devastated, Lua is lost and helpless when the second prince appears in front of her with a tempting offer. What would happen to Lua as she begins her new life as a villainess?

In Japan the ongoing webtoon runs on Comico . The series launched in August 2022 and in English in October 2022.

A "light anime" features a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs. Other "light anime" Animation ID has produced include Lockdown Zone: Level X , Maarui Kanojo to Zannen na Kareshi , and Moriarty's Perfect Crime .

Sources: With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess anime's website, Comic Natalie (link 2)