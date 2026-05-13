Talentless Nana Manga to End in 2 More Chapters

Image via Amazon © Looseboy, Iori Furuya, Square Enix

The June issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine reported on Tuesday that Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana ( Munō na Nana ) manga will end in two more chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in July.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

An academy on an island in unnavigable waters. There, students trained tirelessly, to fight back against the enemies of humanity. The protagonist, a student newly transferred there, also sets out with the intention of eradicating all enemies of humankind. An unpredictable, intellectual suspense story of justice and evil.

Looseboy and Furuya launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in May 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in December 2025. Crunchyroll previously released the manga in English before it closed its first web manga service in December 2023. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global then began releasing the manga digitally.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2022.