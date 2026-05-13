Takashi Tezuka to Retire From Nintendo in June

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Nintendo announced on Friday that executive officer Takashi Tezuka will retire on June 26.

Tezuka began his career at Nintendo in 1984, working side-by-side with Shigeru Miyamoto on the Mario series since Super Mario Bros. and then on The Legend of Zelda series since the first game. He eventually directed several titles including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. He assumed the role of executive officer in 2018. He also served as operational manager for previous Nintendo Game Seminars.

Tezuka is considered a key figure at Nintendo , along with Executive Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto and SRD CEO Toshihiko Nakago.

Sources: Nintendo, Gamespark via Hachima Kikō