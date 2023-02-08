Tamekō's My Androgynous Boyfriend Manga Ends in March

Manga launched in February 2018, inspired live-action series in April 2021

©Tamekō, Shodensha, Seven Seas Entertainment

My Androgynous Boyfriend

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 8.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Wako and her androgynous boyfriend don't exactly have the most traditional of relationships. She spends her days working hard in the world of publishing, while he spends his time obsessing over fashion and makeup—all with the goal of making himself beautiful just for her. This romantic slice-of-life story is about love, relationships, and breaking with tradition!

Tamekō launched the manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in February 2018. Shodensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in November 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume in November 2021.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in April 2021.